Quentin Tarantino, 59, and wife Daniella Pick, 38, welcome their second child, a daughter, over the weekend

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

While Americans celebrate the birth of the country, director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have another reason to celebrate: the birth of their daughter.

The 59-year-old filmmaker and his 38-year-old singer wife welcomed their daughter on July 2, the couple confirmed to People.

'Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,' the couple said in a statement.

Celebrate: While Americans celebrate the birth of the country, director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have another reason to celebrate: the birth of their daughter

Tarantino and his wife confirmed they were expecting their second child in February, with their first child Leo born in February 2020.

They happy couple first met in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Pick's native Israel, while promoting his film Inglourious Basterds.

They tied the knot in November 2018 in their Beverly Hills home, with their son Leo born in Israel, with the couple splitting time between L.A. and Israel.

Expecting: Tarantino and his wife confirmed they were expecting their second child in February, with their first child Leo born in February 2020

While many had speculated that Tarantino named his first child after his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that's not the case.

'"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,' Tarantino admitted.

'There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,' the filmmaker added.

Speculated: While many had speculated that Tarantino named his first child after his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that's not the case

The filmmaker had previously hinted that he would retire after his 10th film, which would be the next film he makes, though it's still unclear what that might be.

Tarantino was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival in October, where he admitted he has, 'no idea' what his 10th film will be.

When asked if he could make a sequel to Kill Bill that he had previously hinted about, the director coyly said, 'Why not?'

Unclear: The filmmaker had previously hinted that he would retire after his 10th film, which would be the next film he makes, though it's still unclear what that might be

The filmmaker also explained that he is keen to delve into comedy as he described an unspecified Spaghetti Western project that he is planning.

However Tarantino, who was given his award by Italian filmmaker Dario Argento, suggested that the western might not be a film.

He said: 'It's not like my next movie. It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing - and I'm not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it.'

Western: The filmmaker also explained that he is keen to delve into comedy as he described an unspecified Spaghetti Western project that he is planning

