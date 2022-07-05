ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona 12-year-old to compete in Taiwan with Team USA Baseball

By Cameron Polom
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLl3e_0gUnA4tp00

Celebrating Independence Day this year while enjoying America's favorite pastime is even more special for one Valley family.

12-year-old Anthony Ramon took grounders and batting practice in the sweltering heat, focusing on the special journey ahead.

“These are the best 12-year olds in the country, and it’s crazy to be a part of one of eighteen of those kids,” said Anthony, a seventh grader at Hern Academy in Phoenix.

Over the weekend, Anthony was selected to join USA Baseball’ s 12-U team following a grueling tryout in North Carolina. One that saw 300 of the most talented youngsters in the nation, whittled down to an eighteen-player roster.

“It’s huge to be on a team like this to go to Taiwan and hopefully just go ball out and just represent the country,” said Anthony.

His family says many nights were spent huddled around the TV.

“He and his older brother would watch the games and emulate the hitters' swings,” said Anthony’s dad Alex. “It’s just been part of our family DNA for sure,”

His mom Heather telling ABC15 her son had a gift from the very beginning and was ready to show it off at an early age.

“He was in T-ball, hitting pitches, running bases and fielding in diapers literally,” said Heather.

From diapers to getting his first passport, later this month Anthony will fly halfway around the work to Taiwan.

There he will put his skills and dedication to the test as he follows in the footsteps of many pro players like Mike Trout and Andrew McCutcheon who competed for USA Baseball as youths.

“We’re gonna play Japan, China, Dominican Republic, Mexico, ton of huge countries that have their top eighteen going,” said Anthony.

Despite being an Arizona Native and his parents' best efforts, Anthony’s favorite team may surprise you.

“I’m a Yankees fan,” said Anthony with a coy smile.

“We raised him right I promise,” said his mom with a laugh.

No matter who they cheer for at home, there’s no doubt where their loyalties will lie when Team USA lands in Taiwan. Giving this little leaguer his first taste of the big-league dream.

Anthony is sharing his journey on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Arizona Poised to Compete for Filming With New $125 Million Tax Credit

For years, Arizona has watched with envy as New Mexico developed a thriving film economy thanks to a generous tax break. So now the state is getting in on the action. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is expected to sign a bill this week creating a refundable tax credit equal to 15-20 percent of production expenses. The credit will have annual cap rising from $75 million to $125 million over three years.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This Arizona city was named among top in the country for barbecue. Why it's a weird choice

An Arizona city made the cut on a blog that ranked the largest U.S. cities from best to worst places to eat barbecue.  Scottsdale ranked 49th out of the 200 cities surveyed for LawnStarter's Top 50 “Best BBQ Cities in America” list. Some of the hallmarks used to determine best barbecue city included: the number of “award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals and high ratings,” according to the website.  ...
AOL Corp

Can Phoenix, the hottest city in America, survive climate change?

PHOENIX — On the downtown streets in America’s hottest city the temperature has hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 1 o’clock in the afternoon in late June and the sidewalks are mostly empty, but an elderly woman carrying an umbrella passes by walking her terrier, the dog’s tiny feet fitted with leather moccasins to protect them from the scorching concrete.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy