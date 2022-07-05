ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting: Suspect apparently posted videos

By Annie Sweeney, Rosemary Sobol, Robert McCoppin, Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

The search for a 21-year-old man who authorities suspected of opening fire at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, killing at least six people and wounding more than two dozen others, ended Monday evening when he was taken into custody on the North Shore.

The arrest of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III came about eight hours after the mass shooting, which stunned the Chicago area and country as it celebrated the Fourth of July.

Late in the afternoon on Monday, Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen had identified Crimo as the person of interest, saying he was believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit.

Crimo was spotted by North Chicago police near U.S. Highway 41 and Buckley Road. The officer tried to stop Crimo, but he briefly fled before being stopped, Jogmen said.

More than 100 law enforcement agencies had helped throughout the day to search for the suspect after he opened fire from a rooftop along the parade route. The police dragnet had started with a perimeter around the core of Highland Park, gradually spreading to include police activity in nearby neighborhoods and finally other suburbs.

Crimo was described as a longtime resident of the suburb who posted online videos under the moniker “The Awake Rapper.”

An archive of 17 YouTube videos apparently belonging to Crimo alternates between wholesome and foreboding.

In one video, a teen who looks like Crimo happily skateboards and roughhouses with his pals. Another captures what appears to be a police-escorted government motorcade leaving an airport before a man who appears to be Crimo swivels the camera to his tattooed face.

A black-and-white video, taken with a selfie stick, shows a glum figure that looks like Crimo walking through a neighborhood. In another, a newspaper with a Lee Harvey Oswald headline can be seen over his shoulder.

The most chilling video is the final one in the series, uploaded eight months ago, which features footage of a young man in a bedroom and a classroom along with cartoons of a gunman and people being shot.

Superimposed on the video is a rotating image of interlocked triangles. ”I need to just do it,” a voice-over says over instrumental music. “It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself. Is there such a thing as free will, or has this been planned out like a cosmic recipe? It is what I’ve been waiting for in the back of my head, ready to be awakened. It’s what I was sent here to do, like a sleepwalker walking steady with my head held high, like a sleepwalker walking blindly into the night.”

Meanwhile, an investigation into the firearm used in the attack was underway after authorities announced that a rifle had been recovered at the scene.

Details about the recovered rifle were subject of an urgent, expedited trace by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Firearms trace information, in general, provides manufacturing details as well as where a firearm was shipped to for sale by a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The trace includes contacting the dealer, who must check paperwork to determine who the firearm originally was sold to. Once complete, the information will be turned over to Highland Park police, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Highland Park police and the FBI were leading the investigation, but “there are dozens of police agencies on the scene and our federal partners are deployed as well,” according to police.

The chaos began about 10:15 a.m. when the gunman, allegedly Crimo, stood on a roof and opened fire, shooting at least 30 people — at least six of them fatally, about 15 minutes into the northern suburb’s Fourth of July parade, according to police and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Prior to Crimo’s arrest, Lake County Deputy Sheriff Chris Covelli had urged people to stay in their homes and be careful as a search got underway, with armored police vehicles descending on quiet suburban streets and law enforcement guarding the perimeter of neighborhoods with rifles.

“No neighborhood is safe,” said Jonathan Kozera, 56, who lives around the corner from the Highland Park home that was the subject of law enforcement work. “There’s too much hate going on in this country. We should be celebrating today, not making people suffer. There’s a lot of sick people.”

Meanwhile, on a block in nearby Highwood, neighbors looked on as FBI agents massed on the driveway of a home where Crimo was thought to live.

Gio Montenegro didn’t know the suspect, but saw him ride by on his electric scooter almost every day. His brother went to school with Crimo, he said.

“He was quiet,” he said. “Never said nothing. Just minded his business, put his loud music on his scooter.”

As officers moved around the house, Crimo’s next door neighbors walked down their driveway. They knew nothing of the boy and family next door, they said.

Later in the day, police in Chicago advanced on a house on West Taylor Street apparently linked to a Crimo relative. They were still there with streets closed in the area when Crimo was arrested on the North Shore.

Tribune reporters Jeremy Gorner and John Keilman contributed.

Clarification: After early reports from police, this story has been updated with Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s correct age.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Highland Park parade mass shooting LIVE updates — Active shooter remains at large after six people killed near Chicago

GUNSHOTS sent spectators at a Fourth of July parade running as police and paramedics arrived on the scene to aid the injured and hunt for the gunman. The Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois — about 25 miles north of Chicago — descended into chaos 10 minutes into its start after a gunman opened fire on parade-goers.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Highwood, IL
City
Chicago, IL
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Independence Day#Fbi Agents#Park Police#Violent Crime
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Chicago

Fireworks thrown at police in the Loop; second attack against CPD vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fireworks were thrown at Chicago police vehicles in the Loop early Monday morning. The attack happened on Columbus and Wacker.Our crew at the scene saw cars across all lanes downtown and a heavy police presence as fireworks exploded in the street. It's unclear what led to the fireworks being set off, or if any arrests were made. This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection. Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

1 woman dead, 2 people wounded after shooting in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead, and two other people are wounded following a shooting in the Chinatown neighborhood early Friday night. Police said around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth, and found a woman, 24, with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second woman, 42, suffered one gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. A man, 38, who is one of the offenders in the shooting, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Northwestern in critical condition. Initial reports say the offender in custody was exchanging gunfire with a second male offender who fled the scene. A weapon was recovered, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

17-year-old fired 22 rounds to kill a driver in Albany Park, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old donned a ski mask and fired more than 20 shots to kill a 37-year-old man in a targeted attack on Chicago’s North Side last month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Prosecutors gave no motive for the murder, but said Branko Fager and an as-yet uncharged accomplice communicated about plans to kill Michael Conrad for nearly a month.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy