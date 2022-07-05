ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Three arrested, one fighting for life after shocking crash on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge as a high-powered Ford XR6 'speeding like a bullet' slams into a Vinnie's truck, leaving bodies sprawling across the highway: 'Driving like a madman'

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Three men have been arrested for being in a car with false plates after a horrific crash on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge that left the driver in hospital and the front seat passenger fighting for life.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Ford Falcon XR6 being driven 'like a madman' before it collided with a St Vincent's charity truck on the West Gate Bridge in Spotswood, on Tuesday at 10.35am.

The truck rolled onto its side, forcing the closure of four lanes on the bridge that connect the city's western suburbs and airport to the rest of the city.

It's understood one person was thrown from their vehicle in the collision.

The 21-year-old male driver of the sedan was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. A male passenger was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Three other males aged in their 20s who were in the car were arrested at the scene.

Police suspect the Ford Falcon was stolen as it was displaying false registration plates.

The trio have since been released pending further enquiries, while the two men in the truck escaped injury.

VicTraffic confirmed all four lanes on the West Gate Freeway were reopened just after 2.30pm local time after authorities cleared the road.

'It may take some time for delays to ease on nearby roads including Queens Road, Kings Way, Wurundjeri Way, Footscray Road, Dynon Road, Geelong Road and roads through Carlton and Parkville. Thanks again for your patience as emergency services conducted investigations,' VicTraffic said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XglP_0gUn9h2X00
Pictured is the silver Ford Falcon XR6 that plowed into a St Vincent's charity truck on the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6keX_0gUn9h2X00
The truck is seen rolled over onto its side after the collision which caused four lanes to shut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1pHD_0gUn9h2X00
The truck was knocked over onto its side but miraculously both men inside were unharmed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovPha_0gUn9h2X00
Police say the circumstances into the collision are not yet known as investigations continue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBl1u_0gUn9h2X00
One person is fighting for life, while another was injured after a horror crash on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge on Tuesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz5jD_0gUn9h2X00
The Vinnies truck is seen rolled over onto its side. Both men inside the truck escaped injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXzRI_0gUn9h2X00
Police are seen assessing the damage to the truck after it was smashed by the Ford Falcon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7WHl_0gUn9h2X00
Major traffic delays have been seen on the bridge on Tuesday
  • The male driver and passenger of a silver Ford Falcon both rushed to hospital in a critical condition. The driver is now stable
  • Three other men who were in the car that was seen speeding shortly before the crash are being treated at the scene by paramedics
  • The car smashed into a St Vincent's truck - but the driver and passenger were not injured
  • Police arrested three men, aged in their 20s and passengers in the car at the scene but they have since been released. Traffic chaos throughout Melbourne after the crash

'There's a number of individuals lying there being attended to by the public, because the ambulance and the police just can't get through because the roads are entirely blocked,' one witness earlier told Radio 3AW.

Another driver travelling outbound said he saw a silver Ford speed past him 'like a bullet'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EP9gF_0gUn9h2X00
The Ford sedan was left undriveable after the collision on the West Gate Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmhgb_0gUn9h2X00
Police are seen assessing the scene. Three men were arrested but have since been released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccg1H_0gUn9h2X00
One passenger from the Ford sedan is still in a critical condition 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUxTv_0gUn9h2X00
One man is seen being dragged into a police car after the collision on Tuesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCIEG_0gUn9h2X00
Witnesses are seen hugging each other as emergency service workers assess the scene

'He was driving like a mad man,' the driver said.

'I thought to myself he won't make it to the other side of the bridge.'

Footage from the scene shows witnesses hugging each other as various emergency service vehicles line the bridge.

One woman who arrived at the scene just moments after the crash told Daily Mail Australia she saw paramedics working on one injured person on the ground.

'There were about fifty cars with police, ambulance and firefighters,' she said.

The number plates of the sedan appear to be allegedly stolen with a search on Victoria's car database showing the plates were linked to a blue BMW that had its registration expire in 2014.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use Geelong Road to get to the M80 Ring Road interchange instead of the West Gate Freeway.

Outbound lanes between Montague St and Williamstown Rd were closed before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the crash and say the circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKUTM_0gUn9h2X00
Traffic was banked up for several kilometres in the wake of the crash

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking moment car drives through downtown Minneapolis shooting fireworks at bystanders as local politicians call for National Guard to deal with chaos

Fourth of July celebrations in Minneapolis, Minn., were marked by violence and mayhem as cars driving downtown shot fireworks at bystanders and first responders. Shocking video shows fireworks being launched at residential buildings and people running for shelter as vehicles sped off through main avenues in the Twin Cities' Mill District.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Gate Bridge#St Vincent#Driving#A St Vincent
Daily Mail

Harrowing scenes on the West Gate Bridge in new video: How shocking crash that paralysed Melbourne for HOURS unfolded - as witnesses say: 'It was like watching a video game'

Shocked bystanders have recalled the horrifying scenes on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge after a speeding driver ploughed into a St Vincent's charity truck, sparking traffic chaos and leaving four people injured. Two men are in hospital - including one fighting for life - after the Ford Falcon XR6 sedan and...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New details emerge about horror zip line accident after young boy fell seven METRES and was rushed to hospital with potential spinal injuries

Investigators have seized crucial equipment from a popular adventure park after a young boy fell seven metres to the ground in a horror zipline accident as shocked customers rush to defend the business's safety protocols. The nine-year-old boy was visiting TreeTop Challenge in Woombye on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on Sunday...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Road rage killer Kenny Noye is spotted with a flash new £50,000 Mercedes with a top speed of 134mph... just days after we revealed he’d been clocked for speeding

Road rage murderer Kenny Noye has been spotted with a flash new car worth around £50,000 – just days after MailOnline revealed he had been clocked for speeding. The double killer is driving a brand new black Mercedes GLC 220D luxury four wheel drive, despite his apparently modest lifestyle, living in a one bedroom flat in Sevenoaks, Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy