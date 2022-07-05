Three arrested, one fighting for life after shocking crash on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge as a high-powered Ford XR6 'speeding like a bullet' slams into a Vinnie's truck, leaving bodies sprawling across the highway: 'Driving like a madman'

Three men have been arrested for being in a car with false plates after a horrific crash on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge that left the driver in hospital and the front seat passenger fighting for life.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Ford Falcon XR6 being driven 'like a madman' before it collided with a St Vincent's charity truck on the West Gate Bridge in Spotswood, on Tuesday at 10.35am.

The truck rolled onto its side, forcing the closure of four lanes on the bridge that connect the city's western suburbs and airport to the rest of the city.

It's understood one person was thrown from their vehicle in the collision.

The 21-year-old male driver of the sedan was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. A male passenger was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Three other males aged in their 20s who were in the car were arrested at the scene.

Police suspect the Ford Falcon was stolen as it was displaying false registration plates.

The trio have since been released pending further enquiries, while the two men in the truck escaped injury.

VicTraffic confirmed all four lanes on the West Gate Freeway were reopened just after 2.30pm local time after authorities cleared the road.

'It may take some time for delays to ease on nearby roads including Queens Road, Kings Way, Wurundjeri Way, Footscray Road, Dynon Road, Geelong Road and roads through Carlton and Parkville. Thanks again for your patience as emergency services conducted investigations,' VicTraffic said.

Police say the circumstances into the collision are not yet known as investigations continue

'There's a number of individuals lying there being attended to by the public, because the ambulance and the police just can't get through because the roads are entirely blocked,' one witness earlier told Radio 3AW.

Another driver travelling outbound said he saw a silver Ford speed past him 'like a bullet'.

'He was driving like a mad man,' the driver said.

'I thought to myself he won't make it to the other side of the bridge.'

Footage from the scene shows witnesses hugging each other as various emergency service vehicles line the bridge.

One woman who arrived at the scene just moments after the crash told Daily Mail Australia she saw paramedics working on one injured person on the ground.

'There were about fifty cars with police, ambulance and firefighters,' she said.

The number plates of the sedan appear to be allegedly stolen with a search on Victoria's car database showing the plates were linked to a blue BMW that had its registration expire in 2014.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use Geelong Road to get to the M80 Ring Road interchange instead of the West Gate Freeway.

Outbound lanes between Montague St and Williamstown Rd were closed before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the crash and say the circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.