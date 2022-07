“This is the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or as random as a blaster, but an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.” -Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope. Ever since Star Wars debuted in 1977, fans the world over have had one wish: to own a lightsaber! Many toys have existed since but for the true connoisseur great collectibles were hard to come by. That is, until Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. Since August 2019 Guests have been able to live their fantasies, stepping into “a galaxy far far away” and walking the path of the Jedi (or the Sith, hey we don’t judge).

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO