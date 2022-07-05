ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Elko resident named Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO — The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization introduces the newly crowned Miss Nevada, Heather Renner, and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer. The 22-year-old Renner was crowned the 72nd Miss Nevada on July 1 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. She was born and raised in Reno and is a current student majoring...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Nevada Dairy Farmers award $15,000 in scholarship money to Nevada high school students

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada recently announced that two Nevada high school students have been awarded $15,000 in scholarship money. Students were selected based on submissions that demonstrated their ability to create a dairy based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Carper, Grover team up to call Stampede action

ELKO — Jody Carper will announce the Silver State Stampede for the fourth time. For Scott Grover, he is making his first appearance in Elko. The duo will team up to call the action of the 2022 Stampede. Carper is a seven-time voice of the National Finals Steer Roping...
ELKO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Elko Daily Free Press

Eldridge climbs to 5th in world standings

ELKO — Following the Reno Rodeo, Elko native and eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Dakota Eldridge — a two-time WNFR average champion (2015, 2017) — slipped to 17th in the world standings. With his quest for nine WNFR appearances challenged, Eldridge buckled down and threw steers...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Key players place Stampede on world stage

ELKO — For the third consecutive year, the Silver State Stampede will be seen by a worldly audience. The 2022 action of the oldest rodeo in Nevada and the 12th-oldest in the nation — dating back to 1912 when GS Garcia, the world-famous bit, spur and saddle maker decided northern Nevada needed a rodeo — will be broadcast across The Cowboy Channel Plus app.
ELKO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge won’t decide until a hearing in September whether to proceed to trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus on Tuesday he disagrees. She set a Sept. 12 hearing to hear arguments at a preliminary hearing.
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss America#The University Of Nevada#Bally
Elko Daily Free Press

Bruce tabbed grand marshal of Stampede

ELKO — W.T. Bruce — a professional photographer from Homedale, Idaho — has been named the grand marshal of the 2022 Silver State Stampede. “They must be really desperate. That honor is usually for old guys and local people,” Bruce joked. Bruce was born in 1959...
ELKO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Family of missing Utah man releases statement

ELKO – The family of a missing 19-year-old Utah resident is asking the public to leave the investigation to law enforcement agencies as speculation over the case continues to generate publicity. “As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at...
ELKO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada home prices decrease for first time since April 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time since April 2020, home prices in Southern Nevada dropped as the housing market cools off after a long hot streak of record prices and strong sales. According to Las Vegas Realtors, the average price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Video shows horse slammed to ground in Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
RENO, NV
ABC4

Where do the rich people live in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate […]
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Covid cases rising in parts of Nevada

ELKO – Covid-19 cases in Elko County doubled in June, as the virus continues to kill an average of two people per day statewide. There have been only three Covid-related deaths in Elko County over the past four months. The county’s rate of daily confirmed cases increased from three...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Big names on tap for stellar ’22 Stampede

ELKO — From 1999 through the 2001 NFL seasons, the St. Louis Rams — the Super Bowl XXXIV champions — were known as the Greatest Show on Turf. The 2022 Silver State Stampede may go down as the Greatest Show on Dirt, largely due to the rodeo becoming a PRCA tour stop in the NFR Playoff Series.
ELKO, NV
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy