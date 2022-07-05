ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes Will Be Shorter Than Season Four, Duffer Brothers Say

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOVfL_0gUn7ZQf00

Click here to read the full article.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was big in size, scale, budget and length of episodes. In addition, the series included the addition of the Kate Bush song Running Up That Hill, which has been re-popularized by the show. With season five being the last before the show finishes, fans are curious as to how that is going to take shape. Creators and showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer spoke with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast to explain that most of the episodes won’t be as long as they were this past season.

‘Stranger Things’ Matt & Ross Duffer Dish Season Four Finale Death & Destruction And Epic Battles Ahead: The Deadline Q&A

“The only reason we don’t expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season 5],” Matt Duffer said. “However, look for the series finale to be as long as a feature film. “We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5 hour episode.”

‘Stranger Things 4’: Sadie Sink On Max’s Fate & That Heart-wrenching Finale Speech

One thing fans can expect is for the characters to pick up right where they left off, ready to hit the ground running. “Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer continued. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings.”

The Duffer brothers provided some clarity about Max’s (Sadie Sink) fate after she was left in a coma, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) could not see her in the void. Max is alive, but “brain dead, blind, and all of her bones are broken,” the brothers said.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Cast Reacts To Show’s Save By NBC: “Time To Dust Off The Aloha Shirt”

Click here to read the full article. Some very happy Magnum P.I. cast members are reacting to the news that the show will go on. “It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” tweeted Jay Hernandez, who stars as Magnum. “Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana” As Deadline reported exclusively late Thursday night, NBC came to the rescue with a two season, 20-episode order, following the show’s cancellation by CBS last month. Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins on the...
NFL
Deadline

Disney+ Italy Greenlights ‘The Lions Of Sicily’ Adaptation From Paolo Genovese

Disney+ has greenlit The Lions of Sicily, an Italian series based on Stefania Auci’s The Florios of Siciliy from Paolo Genovese. The eight-parter tells the story of the Florio family. It follows brothers Paolo and Ignazio, two small spice merchants who have escaped from a Calabria stuck in the past and in search of social redemption. In Sicily they invent a future, turning a small, run-down shop into a flourish business activity that young Vincenzo, with his revolutionary ideas, will transform into an economic empire.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Duffer Brothers Respond to Millie Bobby Brown's Criticism of 'Stranger Things'

Hot off a major summer debut for its latest season, Stranger Things has broken multiple records, even causing Netflix to crash for Volume 2. Millie Bobby Brown has been a staple in the show, playing Eleven in the fantasy series created by the Duffer Brothers. In a recent video interview with The Wrap, Brown sat down with her co-star Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers on the show and discussed what they hope their characters’ journey will be in the fifth and final season. Brown and Schnapp both agreed that the Duffer Brothers “need too kill” some of the characters. Brown said, “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Kate Bush
CNET

After 'Stranger Things,' More People Should Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Just got finished with season 4 of Stranger Things and need a good TV show to binge? Why not watch the best show on Netflix, Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Your Honor to End With Season 2 on Showtime, Bryan Cranston Says

Click here to read the full article. Your Honor won’t be bending the rule of law much longer. In a new interview, series star Bryan Cranston says Season 2 of the Showtime legal drama will be its last. “I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” Cranston said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.” TVLine has reached out to Showtime for comment. Originally conceived...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Episodes#Hbo Max
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Controversial Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Game Is On Sale Now

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing "an explosive and exhausting ending to an extended journey" as Patrick Cavanaugh noted in his ComicBook.com review. However, parts of that journey were spoiled back in May when key plot points were leaked in an upcoming version of Stranger Things Monopoly from Hasbro. The controversial board game in question is now available to pre-order online, and we have all of the details below. Spoiler warning!
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Comic-Con 2022: Disney-Owned Platforms & Studios Hosting 18 Panels Including ‘Mayans M.C.’, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ & ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Disney-owned networks, studios and streamers will host 18 panels at Comic-Con later this month in San Diego. Among the offerings: the return of Mayans M.C. in Hall H, a sneak peek of the upcoming Disney+ original series National Treasure: Edge of History and a panel for The Rookie spinoff featuring Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Deadline

99K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy