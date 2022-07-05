‘Stranger Things 4’ Writers Reveal Three Season Finale Moments That Were Improvised By The Actors

Click here to read the full article.

WARNING, spoilers ahead : After Stranger Things 4 had its monster-sized, two-episode finale on Friday, the series’ writers took to Twitter to reveal three moments from that finale that weren’t in the script.

At one point, Winona Ryder’s Joyce sees off David Harbour’s Hopper, who’s on his way to battle the prison’s Demogorgon. She asks him to be careful in his errand, noting that she doesn’t want to hold a second funeral for him. In that moment, they share a tender kiss.

‘Stranger Things’ Matt & Ross Duffer Dish Season Four Finale Death & Destruction And Epic Battles Ahead: The Deadline Q&A

“This kiss wasn’t scripted,” said a tweet from the Stranger Things writers’ account. “Winona and David added it on the day of filming.”

Another post indicated that the moment between Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) says, “I love you, man” to Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) was not planned, either.

“‘I love you, man’ was improvised by Joe,” the writers revealed.

‘Stranger Things’ Season Five Episodes Will Be Shorter Than Season Four, Duffer Brothers Say

And finally the moment where Lucas — as he’s being battered by Jason — pleads, “Erica, help” was improvised by the actor himself, Caleb McLaughlin.

That sort of collaboration is not unusual on the set of the show created by Matt and Ross Duffer according to Sadie Sink — who plays Max — even with the younger cast members. She described her experience to Deadline this week.

“What all the kids have loved about the Duffers is that they never once treated us any differently than they would an adult cast member,” said Sink. “Like, they really respected and valued our opinions and created a really fun environment. They never undermined us in any way and really just listened to us and collaborated with us.”