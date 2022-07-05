ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Police investigating early Sunday morning rollover accident

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning vehicle rollover accident that left the driver with major injuries.

Officers received reports of the accident in the area of 200 West Betteravia Road just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the police department.

Initial investigation revealed that the car was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road when the driver, a 21-year-old man, left the roadway for "an unknown reason," the police department said.

The car hit a tree, two power lines, and a city light pole before landing on its roof.

Arriving officers found a single car on its roof on the north sidewalk of the road. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, the police department said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the police department is encouraging anyone with information to contact Officer Brice at 805-928-3781 ext. 1261 and reference case number SMPD22-0007007.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
