Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is Trending All Over Spotify’s Major Playlists

By Chuck Armstrong
Ultimate Metallica
 2 days ago
As of the writing of this article (July 4), Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is sitting at No. 26 on Spotify's Top 50 - Global playlist. On the Top 50 - U.S. playlist, the track is even higher, clocking in at No. 12. Hanging around the thrash legends are artists like Justin...

Ultimate Metallica

The History of Metallica’s ‘No Life ‘Til Leather’

Metallica celebrated Record Store Day 2015 by releasing their widely circulated and legendary 1982 demo tape No Life ‘Til Leather on cassette. At the time, Metallica were just another unsigned metal band fine-tuning their sound, honing their chops and trying to drum up enough attention to get signed by a record label. Back then, before the Internet and especially in the metal scene, options were few. So many artists took the DIY route and recorded their music and sent out their demos to various record companies as well as fellow metal fans across the globe.
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Trending Up: Metallica Already Sees 400% ‘Stranger Things’ Boost – Plus Usher Does It Big Going ‘Tiny’ & Kate Bush Keeps ‘Running’

Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up newsletter, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Robert Trujillo’s son recorded guitar for the Stranger Things version of Metallica’s Master of Puppets

Tye Trujillo was tapped up to add additional guitar parts to the 1986 classic for the season finale set-piece, and reportedly received Kirk Hammett’s help to do so. Robert Trujillo has revealed that his son, Tye Trujillo, added additional electric guitar parts to Metallica’s Master of Puppets for the track’s inclusion in the fourth season of Stranger Things.
ROCK MUSIC
State
Florida State
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is Getting the Kate Bush Treatment

Following the release of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 on May 27, Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw a resurgence in popularity. More than a month later, it remains at the top of Spotify’s Global chart, broke three Guinness World Records, and became Bush’s first Top 10 hit in the U.S. Now, it’s time for Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to shine. Here’s what Stranger Things has already done for “Master of Puppets” on music charts.
MOVIES
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Bowie
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Kate Bush
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
#Spotify Playlists#Master Of Puppets
TVOvermind

Barbarian Looks Terrifying, and We Love It

For some reason, there’s always this insane need to turn suburbia into a massive danger zone that filmmakers keep coming back to…and it’s great. Barbarian looks like a regular movie to start with, perhaps a story about how two people were booked for the same cabin and somehow decided to share their time rather than fight about it. But the trailer eventually turns into a nightmarish scene that shows the female protagonist descending a long, dark flight of stairs as the voice of the man she’d just met drifts up, screaming for help. Upon reaching the bottom it becomes evident that this place is some kind of torture chamber/prison where there might be a few less than savory experiments going on. From the trailer, this movie already looks like it might get intense, but from experience, it also feels that it could be something that looks great and turns out to be kind of ‘meh’. That’s a horrible way to look at things, but the truth is that it’s hard to trust horror movies sometimes since they tend to show us a great trailer and then fall down somewhere near the middle of the movie.
MOVIES
jambroadcasting.com

Metallica feels “beyond psyched” about “Master of Puppets” placement in ﻿’Stranger Things’

Metallica has issued a statement commenting on the use of “Master of Puppets” in the new-premiered second volume of Stranger Things season four. The ’80s thrash classic provides the soundtrack for a significant scene involving the Dungeons and Dragons-loving character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. The character had already earned cred with the metal community thanks to the Dio patch he wears on the back of his denim jacket.
MUSIC
EW.com

'The Avengers': The story of the after-credits shawarma scene

At an April 12 press conference, two days after the Hollywood premiere of The Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. let slip that the stars of the film were reuniting that very night to shoot one last bit of footage for the movie. Here, in an excerpt from a piece originally published the day the movie opened, we share the origin of the now-infamous shawarma scene. For more stories behind this year's top TV and movie moments.
MOVIES
Louder

The hit that took Kiss into the discos is now more funky than ever

A Dutch DJ has remade I Was Made For Loving You with Chic legend Nile Rodgers and turned it into a dance floor smash. Kiss's 1979 single I Was Made For Lovin' You is enjoying an unlikely second life as a modern dance floor banger after Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens remade the song with Chic guitarist and disco legend Nile Rodgers.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Mott the Hoople’s ‘All the Young Dudes’ Helps Define Glam-Rock

The history of rock 'n' roll is full of stories of dissolution and disaster, of drug-fueled tragedy and excess. Stories of pure, selfless generosity are so much rarer that they're almost antithetical to the form. But it's the latter that lies at the heart of one of the most purely rock 'n' roll subgenres, glam-rock: the story of Mott the Hoople's 1972 album All the Young Dudes.
ROCK MUSIC
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

