ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Katie Perry among stars to protest Independence Day

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKunl_0gUn7Hmp00

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry are among the famous faces expressing resentment over Independence Day celebrations in the wake of recent US controversies.

There has been significant backlash to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the historic Roe v Wade judgement.

Kardashian reshared a post to her Instagram story which read: “4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women” and added a pointed-hand emoji to emphasise the statement.

Perry, who released the hit pop song Firework in 2010, wrote on Twitter: “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain also tweeted sarcastically, posting a picture of herself with her middle fingers up.

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” she wrote.

Oscar-winning artist and producer Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, wrote: “4th of July is my favourite day of the year.

“Not sure if there’s anything worth celebrating this year though.”

A host of celebrities have condemned the reversal of the landmark 1973 ruling including Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen.

During the recent Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, a number of artists criticised the decision including Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde and closing headliner Kendrick Lamar.

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian interrupts interview to stop her children from misbehaving

Kim Kardashian was forced to put her recent television interview on a brief pause, as her two sons, Saint and Psalm, started misbehaving during it.During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her newest skincare line, SKNN by Kim, the 41-year-old reality star talked candidly about her hosting experience on Saturday Night Live last October. In the midst of her talking, Fallon chimed in and said that he was “hearing kids”.In response, Kardashian turned around to look at her two sons and their friend, Remi, and told them to stop making noise.“Guys, can...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Katie Perry
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Protest#The Us Supreme Court
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian admits she had to ask Pete Davidson if Will Ferrell was on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has confessed to texting boyfriend Pete Davidson to ask if Will Ferrell had ever been on Saturday Night Live. The reality TV star made her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show in October 2021. During which, she also shared a kiss with Davidson before publicly announcing their relationship on Instagram a month later. On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian admitted that she had never seen SNL prior to her emcee duties, but was later “schooled” by her comedian boyfriend. “I knew what it was,” she clarified. “I knew it was...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

730K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy