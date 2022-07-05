ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eilish McColgan to debut at London Marathon 26 years after mother’s win

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EO2n2_0gUn7BUT00
Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan will debut at the London Marathon this year, 26 years after her mother, Liz McColgan, won the race (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan will debut at the London Marathon this year, 26 years after her mother, Liz McColgan, won the race.

In recent years, McColgan has set new British records for the five kilometre, 10 kilometre and 10 mile races, creating anticipation for her first competitive marathon.

She will be up against world record holder Brigid Kosgei, defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and British number one Charlotte Purdue in the elite women’s field on October 2.

McColgan said she has been preparing for years.

I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself

Eilish McColgan

“I’ve been looking forward and planning the step up to the marathon distance over the past number of years and this year’s London Marathon comes at the perfect time after a busy summer on the track.

“Obviously, the London Marathon holds a very special place in the heart of my family with my mum’s win in 1996.

“I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Allyson Felix: US Olympic great named in World Championships squad

Olympic great Allyson Felix could make her 10th and final World Athletics Championships appearance later this month after being named in the United States 4x400m mixed relay pool. Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season. The 36-year-old...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Mccolgan
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Person
Charlotte Purdue
NBC Sports

2022 USATF Outdoor Championships results, world championships roster

Results from the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for July’s world championships, also in Eugene, Oregon. Bolded names are on the world team. Up to three athletes can qualify per individual event, except the 100m and 400m, which can name more for relays. Due to world rankings and qualifying standards, the top three finishers do not always make the team. …
EUGENE, OR
Reuters

Cycling-Briefest of celebrations as Philipsen realises he has not won Tour stage

July 5 (Reuters) - Riders usually savour a Tour de France stage win for hours but Jasper Philipsen's celebration lasted only a couple of seconds on Tuesday. The Belgian beat the rest of the bunch in a sprint finish at the end of the fourth stage, although he missed the fact that his compatriot Wout van Aert had already crossed the line after a solo attack 12km from the finish.
CYCLING
BBC

Dylan Fletcher: Tokyo 2020 gold medallist retires from Olympic sailing

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Dylan Fletcher has retired from Olympic sailing with Team GB. The 34-year-old won gold in the men's 49er class at the delayed Games last year, also winning the World Championships title in 2017. "I'm happy with the decision. It's been an amazing journey", he told BBC...
SPORTS
The Independent

England rise to the occasion of historic Euro 2022 opener but Sarina Wiegman demands more

Play the game not the occasion, they say, and England did that in the end, but one will live longer in the memory than the other. For though the manner of the solid but unspectacular 1-0 victory over an organised Austria side will not be committed to posterity, pretty much everything else about this opening game of the Women’s Euro ensured it was a special night.Not that Georgia Stanway will recall some of the specifics, like the instructions her teammates were barking at her all evening, or what Sarina Wiegman said during the post-match team huddle out on the Old...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scottish#The London Marathon#British
The Independent

Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Latest updates on 220km route from Binche to Longwy today

Stage six of the Tour de France is the longest of the entire Tour and offers up opportunities for a breakaway and anyone with the legs for a hilly finish at the end of a hard 220km route. The peloton begins in Binche, Belgium and travels south-east along the border with France before finishing in Longwy. The general classification contenders are unlikely to get into a scrap on such a day, given the Tour’s first summit finish arrives on Friday where there could be fireworks. That means a breakaway of riders outside the GC mix could be allowed to...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mercedes ‘back in the game’ ahead of Austrian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff claims

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are “back in the game” after a strong showing at Silverstone but admits this weekend at Red Bull’s home track in Austria is “always a little bit difficult.”Wolff has overseen a period of domination with Mercedes having won eight straight constructors’ championships from 2014-2021, but amid new regulations for this season Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have struggled for top results so far in 2022. The W13 has been troubled by porpoising and bouncing throughout the early stages of this season, but two recent podium finishes for Hamilton in Montreal and Silverstone...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. Follow Stage 5 live!The stage begins with...
CYCLING
SkySports

Darley July Cup: Royal Ascot winners poised to clash in Newmarket sprint as Hugo Palmer adds Flaming Rib

Perfect Power heads 16 contenders for Saturday's Darley July Cup as he seeks to follow up his Royal Ascot success with glory at Newmarket. Richard Fahey's charge bounced back from 2000 Guineas disappointment with a decisive length-and-a-quarter victory in the Commonwealth Cup and leads the ante-post market as he prepares to take on older horses for the first time in the six-furlong Group One feature.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

American Neilson Powless nearly rides into Tour de France lead

American Neilson Powless nearly cycled into the Tour de France lead in the fifth stage. Australian Simon Clarke, who turns 36 later in the Tour, won the stage, which included 11 sections of cobblestones totaling about 12 miles. Powless, part of a four man breakaway with Clarke, went for the...
CYCLING
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

730K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy