Religion

Mexican bishops to put photos of dead priests in churches

By Independent TV
 2 days ago
Mexico Priests Killed (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops called Monday on parishes throughout the country to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches this Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence.

The call for special celebrations throughout July came after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered June 20. Authorities have identified a local gang boss reportedly affiliated with the Sinaloa cartel as the suspect in the those killings. He remains at large.

The council also called on the faithful to pray on July 31 for the conversion or redemption of the killers.

Meanwhile, another priest said he was beaten over the weekend in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan.

Rev. Mateo Calvillo wrote in an open letter that men travelling in another vehicle cut off his car, forcing him to stop, and that one of them came around to his window and beat him savagely. The priest said he knew of no motive for the June 29 attack in the town of Querendaro, saying the man appeared irrational.

On June 24, the Council of Bishops issued an open letter telling the government that “it is time to revise the security policies that are failing.”

The two murdered priests — Rev. Javier Campos, 79, and Rev. Joaquín Mora, 80 — had spent much of their lives serving Indigenous peoples of the Sierra Tarahumara mountains. The Jesuits were shot to death in the small church in the town of Cerocahui.

The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said seven priests have been murdered under the current administration, which took office in December 2018, and at least two dozen in the six years of the previous president.

Related
The Independent

Muslim man arrested for wrapping meat in newspaper with images of Hindu deities

A Muslim eatery owner was arrested in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling meat items wrapped in a newspaper with pictures of Hindu deities printed on them.Talib Hussain was arrested in Sambhal following a complaint on Sunday by far-right Hindu group Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta. According to the police complaint, Mr Hussain allegedly tried to attack police officers with a knife at the time of the arrest.A worker at the eatery stated that his employer had bought newspapers from a scrap shop and was using them to pack food...
RELIGION
International Business Times

In Age-old Ritual, Mexican Mayor Weds Alligator To Secure Abundance

A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jesuit Priests#Nuns#Mexican#Sinaloa#Michoacan#Querendaro#The Council Of Bishops
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TheDailyBeast

‘Satanic’ Georgia Tablets Despised by Conspiracy Theorists Bombed

Part of a Georgia monument despised by right-wing conspiracy theorists was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning by an explosion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The bomb attack targeted the Georgia Guidestones, a set of mysterious, 19-foot tall tablets inscribed with messages that appear to offer advice on how humanity should recover from an apocalyptic event. Pictures of the site on social media appeared to show that one of the monument’s four main tablets had been destroyed in the bombing.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
