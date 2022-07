Individuals from Terryville, Plainville and Newington are set to face a judge on Wednesday in connection with a drug bust in Portland that netted 25 arrests. The arrests came after a search of the “Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse” turned up about $50,000 of illegal proceeds, 118 pounds of marijuana, 8.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, several thousand grams of THC-based products, several thousand hallucinogenic based products and two illegally possessed firearms, according to state police.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO