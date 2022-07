4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has narrowed his list of schools to 4 on Wednesday. Evans was recently committed to Arkansas but backed out of his commitment in late April. Penn State is the only school on the recently trimmed list the receiver has not yet visited. Evans is also deciding between Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. But fret not. Penn State is still very much in the race, according to the man himself.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO