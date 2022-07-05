Man found fatally shot south of downtown Toledo identified

A man who was found fatally shot Monday night near downtown Toledo has been identified.

Scott Gallagher, 58, was shot in the chest along City Park Avenue and Greene Street just before 8 p.m., according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

The area was blocked to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as police worked at the scene Monday night near the Anthony Wayne Trail.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene about 8:20 p.m. A short time later a man was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs. Other circumstances involved were not immediately known.

About 18 police officers and eight police vehicles were at the scene as the investigation continued in the residential area.

The man’s death marks the 27th homicide in the city of Toledo so far this year.