ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

It’s a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate

By The Associated Press, GLENN GAMBOA
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X96yq_0gUn6Adx00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate.

With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists — when it was largely theoretical because only the Supreme Court could change it — suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. And donors on both sides will now be expected to put money behind their words.

“I think we will see funding that’s going to be a lot less performative and a lot more realistic,” said Leslie Lenkowsky, a professor emeritus in public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University.

Those kind of gifts are already starting to arrive.

Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups in what experts call an example of “rage giving.” Yet few believe the additional funding for their causes will be enough to address the increased demand for help either for women to obtain abortions or to support babies put up for adoption or into the foster care system.

Le Mars organization holds Roe v. Wade demonstration outside courthouse

At The Brigid Alliance, a New York nonprofit that provides funding and logistical help for people seeking abortions, the number of donors more than doubled to 6,000-plus after the leak in May of a draft of the Supreme Court ruling, according to Sarah Moeller, the group’s director of resource development. Once Roe was overturned last month, their number of donors doubled again within three days, with people contributing anywhere from $5 to $50,000. Even so, Moeller said, the donations can’t begin to match the need.

“Since September, when Texas implemented their six-week ban , we saw a 900% increase in requests for our services,” she said. “We expect that we’ll continue to see surging rates as the dominoes fall after this ruling.”

The Brigid Alliance helps about 125 people a month with abortion logistics and expenses — about $1,200 per person. Most requests come from women in the South, Moeller said, and inflation has increased many of the costs.

“I think it’s going to be impossible for every individual who needs abortion care to be able to get to their appointments,” Moeller said. “We’re doing everything that we can to grow in order to meet increasing demand. And every single person who is able to help makes a huge difference. But the volume is just incalculable at this point.”

At Americans United for Life, which provides anti-abortion policy expertise to legislators around the country, donations are coming in heavy numbers from Americans of all ages and backgrounds, said Tom Shakely, the group’s chief engagement officer. Even so, he said, the group remains “a multimillion-dollar David to abortion’s multibillion-dollar Goliath.”

“The end of Roe v. Wade unfortunately does not mean the end of Planned Parenthood or the end of abortion,” Shakely said. “Abortion will tragically continue to be a multibillion-dollar business in America until we clarify that abortion is incompatible with constitutional justice.”

Brandi Collins-Calhoun, a manager at the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, said she hopes donors will regard the next stage in the abortion debate as a reason to redouble contributions to what she sees as reproductive justice.

“There are a lot of gaps and voids that both the states and philanthropy created, because of their practices — the ways that they frame abortion as a rights issue, not a health issue,” she said. “I think anybody who has the capital and the access should be paying for people’s abortions. Whether that’s the state, whether it’s philanthropy — I think everybody has a responsibility.”

Aaron Dorfman, the committee’s president and CEO, suggested that philanthropy’s responsibility, in part, is to fund programs that the government can’t or won’t.

“It’s a perfectly appropriate role for donors to step up in this way — to both meet an urgent need and also lay a framework for a better government that more fully meets the needs of its citizenry,” he said. “Part of how philanthropy can do that is by investing in power-building work at state and local levels to support community organizing, and advocacy work that really helps change how government functions and who it is responsive to.”

Dorfman noted that conservative funders have long supported their work in that way, while liberal funders have tended to be more reticent.

The result, Collins-Calhoun said, is that many abortion rights groups have been overwhelmed.

“We’re a few days out from the decision, and state and local leaders are exhausted,” she said. “They haven’t been sustained. Many of them are trying to figure out what to do next because they weren’t funded for this moment.”

Leaders on both sides of the issue say they recognize that they’ll have to quickly find their way through this new reality.

“We’re really at one of these moments in our country that could be very, very important,” Lenkowsky said. “Are we going to rise to the challenge here? Or are we going to keep going on business as usual?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thesource.com

Restraining Order Allows for Abortions to Temporarily Continue at Certain Texas Clinics

Some abortion rights are still standing in the state of Texas as a state court has issued a temporary restraining order against a segment of local and state officials. According to CNN, some Texas abortion clinics will currently be able to resume abortion services up to around six weeks of pregnancy. The temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#A New Era#Abortion Debate#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Indiana University
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Money

Where to Donate to Support Abortion Access Right Now

The U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, on Friday. The ruling means that laws surrounding abortion access will be determined by the states rather than the federal government. Abortion was already restricted in many parts of the U.S., and it’s likely that roughly half of states will enact near-total bans on abortion.
ADVOCACY
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy