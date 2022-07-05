ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

French soccer tournament celebrates diversity, fights racism

By The Associated Press, JEROME PUGMIRE, JADE LE DELEY
 2 days ago

CRETEIL, France (AP) — An amateur soccer tournament in France aimed at celebrating ethnic diversity is attracting talent scouts, sponsors and increasing public attention by uniting young players from low-income neighborhoods with high-profile names in the sport.

The National Neighborhoods Cup is intended to shine a positive spotlight on working-class areas with large immigrant populations that some politicians and commentators scapegoat as breeding grounds for crime, riots and Islamic extremism.

Players with Congolese heritage beat a team with Malian roots 5-4 on Saturday in the one-month tournament’s final match that was held at the home stadium of a third-division French team in the Paris suburb of Creteil.

The final was broadcast live on Prime Video.

