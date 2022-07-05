Person Of Interest In Highland Park Shooting In Custody, Police Say

Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation

A person of interest linked to the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois is in custody, authorities announced during a press conference Monday (July 4) via ABC Chicago .

Robert ' Bobby ' E. Crimo III was spotted by police at Route 41 and Buckley Road, which led to a pursuit before his vehicle was stopped at Westleigh Road and 41 in Lake Forest.

Police said Crimo is from the area and his social media posts are part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Seven people died and about 31 were seriously injured in relation to the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, police confirmed via ABC News .

The suspect was described by police as a man between the ages of 18 and 20 and believed to have fired shots from a roof in what police described as a "random act of violence."

City officials also confirmed a rifle was recovered in relation to the incident.

The FBI said it sent resources to the scene of the shooting.

Evanston, Illinois, a neighboring suburb, canceled its 4th of July parade amid news of the shooting in Highland Park, the Evanston Police Department announced on its Twitter account Monday afternoon.