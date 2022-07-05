ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Person Of Interest In Highland Park Shooting In Custody, Police Say

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMcd2_0gUn63Y700
Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation

A person of interest linked to the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois is in custody, authorities announced during a press conference Monday (July 4) via ABC Chicago .

Robert ' Bobby ' E. Crimo III was spotted by police at Route 41 and Buckley Road, which led to a pursuit before his vehicle was stopped at Westleigh Road and 41 in Lake Forest.

Police said Crimo is from the area and his social media posts are part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Seven people died and about 31 were seriously injured in relation to the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, police confirmed via ABC News .

The suspect was described by police as a man between the ages of 18 and 20 and believed to have fired shots from a roof in what police described as a "random act of violence."

City officials also confirmed a rifle was recovered in relation to the incident.

The FBI said it sent resources to the scene of the shooting.

Evanston, Illinois, a neighboring suburb, canceled its 4th of July parade amid news of the shooting in Highland Park, the Evanston Police Department announced on its Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woman charged with making threat that led to zoo lockdown

A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
NBC Chicago

Woman Arrested in Connection to Brookfield Zoo Threat

A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threat at suburban Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, forcing all visitors to shelter-in-place for several hours. The woman, found in her Chicago home, voluntarily agreed to be escorted to the Brookfield Police Department for further questioning, the zoo said. Investigators said the...
BROOKFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Highland Park Shooting Death Toll Rises

The death toll in the Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting has risen to seven, officials announced Tuesday (July 5) via CNN. Robert 'Bobby' E. Crimo III, the suspected shooter, was taken into custody Monday (July 4) but has not yet been charged in relation to the incident. Crimo was spotted...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS News

Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Student charged after firearm found in Oak Forest High School

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning. Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.
OAK FOREST, IL
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 5 confirmed deceased in Highland Park shooting

(ABC News) - UPDATE: ATF has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered firearm described by local authorities as a rifle, according to Chicago-area law enforcement source. UPDATE: The City of Highland Park confirmed that 5 people are dead and 16 more have been hospitalized...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fbi#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Abc Chicago#Abc News
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
898
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy