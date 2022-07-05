‘Taste of Celina’ coming Friday

LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are moving to a new location in Dayton, according to a post on Butter Cafe’s Facebook page. “Today, we signed the lease to our new home on Brown St. (0.3-miles from our current locations) at the Flats of South Park,” the post said.
VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is excited to invite you to Versailles FareFest 2022. Like last year’s event, we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). Plus, we’ve added a third band!
Have you ever dreamed of playing video games on the big screen? Connect E-Sports is partnering with Dixie Twin Drive-In to host two Mario Kart tournaments this summer. The tournaments are Monday, July 25 and Monday, August 22 starting at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Competitors will get...
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 110 W. Main St., Cridersville. The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree features a number of events, including a car show and kiddy tractor pull on Friday and a parade, Color Run 5K obstacle and mud run race, a chicken dinner, as well as a petting zoo and scavenger hunt for kids.
WAPAKONETA — The 2022 Summer Moon Festival will feature live music, games, a fishing tournament, a fun run, and much more starting at 8 a.m. July 12 and running through July 17. Tuesday’s lineup includes the festival kickoff event. On Wednesday, senior bingo will be held at the Eagles...
The Taste of Celina Block Party & Car Show will feature a number of restaurants, including The Anchor, The James Watson House, Sidecar, Friendly Markets, Speakeasy Steak & Ale House, C-Town Wings, Fritz’s Hog Wild BBQ, Celina Manor Cafe, Bella’s Italian Grille and Brew Nation. Food tickets are $1 each. The menu for each restaurant can be found online at celinamercer.com/events/.
Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals. Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:. COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are...
LIMA — Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership will host Jewels in the Garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 13. The open house will be held at the community garden on the corner of Collett and Spring Street to showcase community gardens and raise funds for the garden programs. Organizers will provide tours and food tastings from the garden.
FORT LORAMIE — For the first time in its 41-year history, Country Concert is officially sold out. Organizers for the music festival, which takes place in Fort Loramie, announced on its website that tickets were sold out and would not be available at the gate. News Center 7 called...
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host FJ Boerog for a live performance of classic rock starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the event is free.
SIDNEY — The year 2022 year marks 40 years since the St. John’s Thrift Store has been in operation. Supported by community donations and St. Johns’s Lutheran church, the little store with a big heart and an abundant supply of good has opened its doors to thousands of people over the years to both those in need and those looking for a great bargain.
EATON — Community leaders came together at a meeting held last week to rally the Preble County troops in working toward the recently revived Preble County Pork Festival. “We are RMJG Events, and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming out,” Megan Griffis said in introducing herself and her husband, Robert Griffis at the Wednesday, June 29, meeting. “We are real people. We have a real company and we just wanted to introduce ourselves so that just we can start having theese conversations about this: the Pork Festival is happening!”
It’s not something I thought our family would enjoy – but turns out I was wrong. We absolutely loved it!. Going antiquing is a lot like going thrifting, except instead of sifting through old clothes, you are poring over vintage collectibles and other household items. I can’t tell...
FORT LORAMIE — In 2021, over 78,000 fans packed Fort Loramie’s three-day Country Concert. Fans spend roughly $17 million on tickets, hotels and food, creating a boon for the region’s economy and giving fans an in-person chance to meet Country music’s legends and up-and-comers. This year the concert is back and promises to be as good as ever.
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Ashton Crook for a live performance of contemporary Christian music starting at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the event is free.
WEST LIBERTY – August marks the 125th anniversary of the discovery of Ohio Caverns, the popular destination in Champaign County that has offered visitors a chance to explore over two miles of underground passageways for generations. The unexpected discovery occurred in August 1897, when Robert Noffsinger, a 17-year-old farmhand,...
LIMA — Riders rush from the gate, pushing their horses as fast as possible around three laser-sighted barrels. For those who have never been to a rodeo, the excitement of barrel racing is one of the key events, and a world championship qualifying event for the The National Barrel Horse Association is coming to Lima this Saturday.
Three new clothing stores are opening soon at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. Custom World, Daily Thread and Mirabella Boutique are joining more than 130 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options at the town center. “We look forward to the opening of Daily Thread and Custom World this...
NEW KNOXVILLE — For the past two weeks, the grounds of The Way International have swelled with an influx of people from all over the world. More than 300 students made their way to rural New Knoxville for a two-week-long Biblical seminar, the Advanced Class, which took place from June 12 to 25. Their travels varied as some came from as close as New Knoxville itself and others made their way from as far away as Australia.
