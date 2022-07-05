ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 arrested during protest at Little Rock River Market

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCjJS_0gUn5KVQ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large protest in the River Market caused the Little Rock Police Department’s Special Response Unit to be deployed.

On Monday, a crowd protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade at the steps of the capitol began making their way downtown to the River Market ahead of the city’s fireworks show.

Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department said that at least one person was arrested during the incident and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said that their SRU was activated in order to maintain peace and protect citizens due to the size of the crowd.

Comments / 19

Omni King Xicor
2d ago

I get that most people are upset and want to change the decisions people make, I totally get that. But this? This isn’t the way to do it. This just causes more trouble for everyone else.

Reply(4)
8
WanViking
2d ago

Pro-abortion protesters are domestic terrorists. Good job to the police for keeping us safe.

Reply(1)
15
 

KARK 4 News

