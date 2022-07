It's that time again. You know you're going to clink the link and check... You may not be aware, but the Orange County Clerk’s Office may have some unclaimed money for you. Look at our unclaimed checks list at www.myorangeclerk.com. If you see your name on the list, you have until September 1st, 2022, to claim the money.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO