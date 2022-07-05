Photography exhibit coming to Wapakoneta

The Taste of Celina Block Party & Car Show will feature a number of restaurants, including The Anchor, The James Watson House, Sidecar, Friendly Markets, Speakeasy Steak & Ale House, C-Town Wings, Fritz’s Hog Wild BBQ, Celina Manor Cafe, Bella’s Italian Grille and Brew Nation. Food tickets are $1 each. The menu for each restaurant can be found online at celinamercer.com/events/.
BLUFFTON — “Watercolor Workshop: Sailboat” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. July 21 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with a self-created watercolor piece of art, complete with a mat.
LIMA — Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership will host Jewels in the Garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 13. The open house will be held at the community garden on the corner of Collett and Spring Street to showcase community gardens and raise funds for the garden programs. Organizers will provide tours and food tastings from the garden.
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Ashton Crook for a live performance of contemporary Christian music starting at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the event is free.
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host FJ Boerog for a live performance of classic rock starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Admission to the event is free.
CELINA — The Taste of Celina Block Party & Car Show will feature a number of restaurants starting at 5 p.m. Friday at multiple restaurants in Celina. Featured restaurants will include The Anchor, The James Watson House, Sidecar, Friendly Markets, Speakeasy Steak & Ale House C-Town Wings, Fritz’s Hog Wild BBQ, Celina Manor Cafe, Bella’s Italian Grille, and Brew Nation.
WEST LIBERTY – August marks the 125th anniversary of the discovery of Ohio Caverns, the popular destination in Champaign County that has offered visitors a chance to explore over two miles of underground passageways for generations. The unexpected discovery occurred in August 1897, when Robert Noffsinger, a 17-year-old farmhand,...
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 110 W. Main St., Cridersville. The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree features a number of events, including a car show and kiddy tractor pull on Friday and a parade, Color Run 5K obstacle and mud run race, a chicken dinner, as well as a petting zoo and scavenger hunt for kids.
BLUFFTON — The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District will present “Our Water Cycle” starting at 2 p.m. Monday at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Children can come and learn about the water cycle and how the ocean is connected to the Allen County water supply. This family-friendly program will include engaging activities and stories about the water cycle including oceans, clouds, rain, rivers, and more.
Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals. Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:. COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are...
LIMA — Riders rush from the gate, pushing their horses as fast as possible around three laser-sighted barrels. For those who have never been to a rodeo, the excitement of barrel racing is one of the key events, and a world championship qualifying event for the The National Barrel Horse Association is coming to Lima this Saturday.
600 block of East Fifth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of Liberty Commons Parkway, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 1800 block of North Cole Street,...
A new state park is coming to the area. Great Council State Park will be located between Xenia and Yellow Springs at the site of a former Shawnee settlement called Oldtown. The park will feature a $10 million interpretive center designed in the traditional council house form used by Shawnee tribes. It's expected to open in 2023.
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is seeking public comment on a potential combination of two beef cattle sites into one facility in Auglaize County. Phillips Farms III is an existing beef facility that consists of two different sites, with the “Dennis Home” site located at 11002 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta, and the “Valgene Home” site located at 11721 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta. Both sites are situated in Logan Township and in the Auglaize River watershed.
LIMA — A special board meeting for the Allen County Educational Service Center will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at 1920 Slabtown Road, Lima. The meeting will involve accepting the resignation of current employees as well as the discussion of the appointment, employment and compensation of an employee or employees.
Two Dayton-area dining destinations were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs. Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, located at 8268 N. Main Street in Clayton and Carvers Steaks & Chops, located at 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, each received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Wine...
Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are moving to a new location in Dayton, according to a post on Butter Cafe’s Facebook page. “Today, we signed the lease to our new home on Brown St. (0.3-miles from our current locations) at the Flats of South Park,” the post said.
LIMA — Allen County Children Services will host Fostering the Future at Vibe Coffeehouse and Café, 311 E Market Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This free event will teach members of the community about the parental option of fostering children. Refreshments will be available. The...
FORT LORAMIE — In 2021, over 78,000 fans packed Fort Loramie’s three-day Country Concert. Fans spend roughly $17 million on tickets, hotels and food, creating a boon for the region’s economy and giving fans an in-person chance to meet Country music’s legends and up-and-comers. This year the concert is back and promises to be as good as ever.
LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
Comments / 0