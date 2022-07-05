ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

In new role as go-to player, 'the sky's the limit' for Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

HOLT – The Moneyball Pro-Am is designed for a player with Jaden Akins’ talent.

The Michigan State sophomore showed off his skills Thursday at Holt High School, making his first three 3-point attempts. And in the second half, Akins added to his highlight reel with multiple dunks, including a windmill and later threw it off the backboard to himself for a thunderous slam.

“My first two games were iffy, so I wanted to give the fans a show tonight,” said Akins, who scored 30 points.

Akins hopes to give Spartan fans plenty of memorable moments in the 2022-23 season. And with the roster overhaul coach Tom Izzo has gone through, this has turned out to be a more important offseason for Akins than previously expected.

With Max Christie’s decision to leave for the NBA after one season and Gabe Brown deciding to forego his extra COVID year of eligibility and also declare for the draft, Akins' role for next year exponentially grew.

“With both Gabe and Max leaving for the NBA, I feel like I got a lot more responsibility this year and more opportunity,” Akins said. “I always have the same mindset – be confident in myself and be aggressive. I feel like it’s going to be on a whole new level next year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzKKF_0gUn4pSo00

Izzo had high praise for Akins earlier in the offseason, stating in a May interview with the State Journal that Akins will be better than Christie and can have a season similar to many players just selected in the NBA draft.

“It just means he believes in me and believes in my work and sees it,” Akins said. “I think the sky’s the limit for me. I’m never going to put a limit on myself. I’m very confident in myself and I put the work in to show it. I’m just ready for what happens.”

And he’s putting work in both on and off the court. The Farmington native has added 10 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame, putting him at 190 pounds. He’s also getting to his spots quicker on the court and learning to become a more efficient player with his touches and off-the-ball work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ep3g3_0gUn4pSo00

More specifically, he wants to emulate Christie's shooting form.

“He’s a really good shooter … and it looks the same every time,” Akins said. “Just really fundamental and textbook. I’ve been working on that a lot, the fundamentals of my shot and game. Making things simple.”

Last season, Akins — a four-star recruit out of high school — averaged 3.4 points per game, while playing 15 minutes per contest. Fellow sophomore Pierre Brooks , who’s also playing well at Moneyball this summer, is going through the same expectation jump. Brooks scored 45 points on Thursday night.

“I definitely think I’m a leader on the team and that’s why I can have a big sophomore jump this year from freshman to sophomore (season)," Akins said. "I’ve been learning a lot. Experience is the best teacher so I feel like I’m just well-rounded and well-fit for this season coming up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BASJL_0gUn4pSo00

Akins’ backcourt mate, junior AJ Hoggard, sees the changes in Akins’ game that will potentially become vital to the Spartans’ success in 2022.

“I think Jaden’s been really focused,” Hoggard said. “He’s been in the gym working on his game a lot. And it showed (Thursday). He’s been a workaholic. He’s been working so hard to come back and show you guys what he’s been working on. I can’t wait (for everyone) to see it, because I see what he’s working on every day, so I’m just sitting back and watching it all unfold.”

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: In new role as go-to player, 'the sky's the limit' for Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Michigan State freshman Jaxon Kohler is defending his defense

HOLT – Jaxon Kohler knows the concerns Michigan State fans have about him as he enters his freshman season with the Spartans: that he’ll struggle to perform defensively as a Big Ten center. And he’s not shy about addressing those concerns when asked about them. “I want...
HOLT, MI
MLive.com

Top recruits: Michigan State OL commit Johnathan Slack loves pancakes

MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Monday through Saturday each week, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look into Detroit Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, a Michigan State commit who loves getting physical in the trenches.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Top target returning for U-M’s BBQ at Big House

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Buford (Ga.) 2023 offensive lineman Paul Mubenga plans to take an unofficial visit to Michigan on July 31st for the annual summer extravaganza recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder back in November of 2021. The Peach State...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Holt, MI
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Holt, MI
Sports
consultant360.com

What Are These Brown Plaques on This 16-Year-Old Girl’s Back?

1Medical Student, Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Detroit, MI. 2Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, MI. Received December 1, 2021. Accepted January 4, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. The authors report that informed patient consent was...
EAST LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Beloved Michigan Bar Gets New Ownership

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Michigan House election 2022: Five Democrats, two Republicans run for District 5 seat

Democrat and Republican voters for the August primary will have to decide on a best candidate for Michigan’s House District 5. Democrats have more candidates to choose from compared to the Republicans. The five Democratic candidates are: Reggie Davis, Steele Hughes, Ksenia Milstein, Natalie Price and Michelle Wooddell. The two Republican candidates are Keith Albertie and Paul Taros. The top vote-getter from each political party will face off in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Max Christie
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan property tax bills are about to go up: Why homeowners will pay more

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan.  Homeowners can get ready to see bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax bills that are being sent out in July. And many are very likely going to need to prepare for an even bigger hike in property taxes next year too, thanks...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#New Level#Holt High School#Spartan#The State Journal
My Magic GR

Could Recycled Tires Lead To Fixing The Damn Roads in Michigan?

Fixing Michigan roads has been a priority for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and now our roads may get a little more help by using recycled tires. Wouldn't it be nice if there was a way to take old tires and turn them into materials that could help fix our Michigan roads? Heck yes, it would be a great accomplishment and at the same time a great way to get rid of old tires.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Popular Michigan Bar and Eatery Gets New Owner After 40 Years

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Ann Arbor News

New York town celebrates hot dog named after Michigan with 5K, historic marker

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — A simple hot dog smothered in meat sauce is a big deal in Plattsburgh. This North Country specialty known as a “Michigan” is so doggone important here that town officials declared July as Michigan Month. With the proclamation comes an annual celebration that includes a 5K road race and fun run, locally designed t-shirts and a passport that enthusiasts can get stamped at any restaurant that cook Michigans.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy