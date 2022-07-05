ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor celebrates independence in the sunshine

By Chronicle staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough rain moved in during the afternoon, Flossmoor residents enjoyed a warm sunny morning...

Related
Ice arena expenses spiking due to rising labor costs, delays for materials

Costs for work on the H-F Ice Arena are going up as consultants find the project is being affected by delays in getting needed materials and rising labor costs. Construction management services consultants John Emser and Chris Powell of W.B. Olson Inc. shared the bad news with the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District Board of Commissioners during a June 28 special board meeting.
CHRIS POWELL
Homewood residents turn out for return of 4th of July festivities

It was just like old times in Homewood on Monday, July 4, with crowds, many dressed in red, white and blue, gathering to watch the traditional parade for the first time since 2019. Hundreds of people lined Dixie Highway from St. Joseph Catholic Church to Ridge Road and from Ridge...
HOMEWOOD, IL
H-F school board votes down dress code change for midriff exposure

The District 233 school board decided a proposed change to the Homewood-Flossmoor High School dress code went a bit too far. At its June 21 meeting, board members agreed students should have full coverage to the pant/skirt line – no exposed midriff will be allowed. The change was one...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
Welcoming ceremony is Thursday for Wall That Heals

Organizers are planning a 1 p.m. welcoming ceremony on Thursday, July 7, for guests at The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica display, presented by Bloom Township, will be on display at Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Ave. in Chicago Heights, starting mid-afternoon Wednesday, July 6.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
Why Do Aldermen Struggle When Running for Higher Office?

John Howell is joined by A.D. Quig, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Cook County government and City Hall. Quig has never heard of this many Aldermen trying to get out of the position all at once – she and Howell discuss the different reasons Aldermen try to leave office and why they have such a hard time doing so.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Politics
18 Best Restaurants in Hammond, IN

If you eat something delicious from a restaurant, it becomes an experience that you can’t forget. With that said, choosing what kind of restaurant matters. If you want to check out places that serve great food, give the 19 best restaurants in Hammond, IN a try!. Tzatziki Greek Food.
HAMMOND, IN
Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
WILL COUNTY, IL
How McDonald’s in Homewood supports the community

Christine Lott, McDonald’s Homewood Owner Operator, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about how long they’ve been in Homewood, the numerous ways they have been able to support the community, and how they help with the local 4th of July parades. Christine also tells Anna what she knows about the highly coveted ‘secret menu items.’
HOMEWOOD, IL
Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Flags On Parade During Westchester Fourth Of July Celebrations

The Westchester Fourth of July Parade brought out hundreds on Monday afternoon. | Shanel Romain. Monday, July 4, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester held its annual Fourth of July parade on Monday afternoon, with the event drawing a crowd of hundreds. In the days leading up to the parade, residents festooned their windows, porches, driveways and sidewalks with American flags provided by area realtors. Below are photos of Westchester’s Fourth of July celebrations:
WESTCHESTER, IL
Westchester Mourns Former Clerk, Park District Commissioner

Thursday, July 7, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The village of Westchester is mourning the death of Stanley V. Kolodziej, a former village clerk and park district commissioner. He was 75. Acting Village President Nick Steker announced Kolodziej’s death in a statement posted to Facebook July 6.
WESTCHESTER, IL

