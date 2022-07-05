ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NHS trials using drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrones are to be used to courier drugs in a bid to speed up the delivery of vital medicines, the NHS has announced. Chemotherapy drugs will be flown from Portsmouth to a hospital on the Isle of Wight as part of a pilot scheme. NHS England said it was...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Face mask rules return at Cornwall NHS hospitals

Hospital patients, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks again, as cases of Covid-19 have risen "significantly". The rule will apply at all of Cornwall's hospitals, minor injury units and treatment centres from Monday, 4 July, health bosses said. Two new sub-variants were blamed for the rise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Action for ME says patients struggle to get medical help

People with a chronic fatigue illness are struggling to access medical help, a charity has claimed. Figures sourced by the BBC show many Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) patients are being discharged just months after starting treatment. Action for ME chief executive Sonya Chowdhury said ME had been "neglected for decades" with...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Cancer treatment waiting times longest in Midlands

Waiting times for cancer treatment are longer in the Midlands than anywhere else in the country, a charity says. Radiotherapy UK stated in the region 46.5% of cancer patients are waiting longer than 62 days for treatment after an urgent referral. It said the percentage was 64.5% for the Birmingham...
CANCER
BBC

Long Covid: Midwife's anger over new no-pay rule in NHS

A midwife with long Covid has said she feels "abandoned and angry". New NHS sickness absence rules mean Sarah Sutton, 44, from Swansea, will not be paid after 1 November unless she is able to return to work. She contracted the virus in 2020 while working as a community midwife...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Sajid Javid
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
BBC

Trainee pilot from Suffolk died after mosquito bite, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection that spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, died five days after she was bitten while in Antwerp, Belgium last July. Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rainbow mural to celebrate NHS day unveiled in Coventry

More than 6,000 people have helped create a giant mural for the NHS with their thumb prints. The mural, which is 14ft (4.2m) wide and 7ft (2.1m) tall, has been put outside University Hospital in Coventry. Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid jab,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Oldham doctor jailed for killing patient in botched procedure

A doctor who killed a mother-of-three when he botched a procedure during a routine appointment has been jailed. Dr Isyaka Mamman, now thought to be 85, admitted gross negligence manslaughter over the death of Shahida Parveen, 48, at the Royal Oldham Hospital in 2018. He used the wrong needle and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wakefield ultrasound clinic shut over incorrect miscarriage diagnoses

An ultrasound clinic where some women were wrongly told they had miscarried and babies' genders were incorrectly identified has been shut. The Baby Ultrasound Clinic, in Wakefield, was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors identified "significant safety concerns". Other issues included poor infection control and a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Islamophobia: Muslims describe abuse suffered at work

A London-based charity that helps Muslims facing Islamophobia says people are being bullied and harassed at work because of their religion. Islamophobia Response Unit says clients have had prayers mats stolen and have been verbally and physically assaulted. Faiza Mukith, who works for the charity, said one man's colleagues had...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Wales to clamp down on second homes and holiday lets

Owners and prospective proprietors of second homes and holiday rentals in Wales are set to face a government crackdown designed to control the number of short-term lets.The Welsh government announced on Monday that, as part of a new package of measures, it would be establishing a new licensing scheme for people who want to operate holiday lets, such as Airbnb.First minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price made the announcement as part of their co-operation agreement.The proposals will also see changes made to planning regulations by the end of the summer, statutory licensing schemes for all holiday lets...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Study: Covid reinfection can cause lasting health problems

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A study reveals the dangers of Covid reinfection is shedding light on the long-term effects of the virus. As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, the study suggests Covid is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.Lois Tucker has never tested positive for Covid."I don't see any reason to court that," she said. 'I'm not interested in going through that. Aging is difficult enough."Tucker feels fortunate, I especially since she's seen what her brother has gone through. He has long Covid and suffers from shortness of breath and brain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phys.org

Stem cells reveal underpinnings of rare immune disease

A new stem cell study by KAUST researchers helps to explain a rare genetic disease called Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), yielding molecular clues that could lead to new treatments for a devastating immune deficiency disorder. The results are published in Nature Communications. WAS afflicts around one in every 100,000 babies, causing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

