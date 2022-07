REDWOOD CITY – The price of crude oil dropped below $100 per barrel this week for the first time in several months. While it won't have an immediate impact on gas prices in the Bay Area, industry experts say it should in a few weeks. "I think it's just a matter of time before most stations fall back under the $6 a gallon mark, on average," said Patrick de Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy. "I'm looking for more broad relief here over the next couple of weeks. Prices could go down $0.20 to $0.40 a gallon in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO