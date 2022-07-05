ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man found with multiple stab wounds in Fort Worth, no suspect in custody

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing at about 5 p.m. on July 4.

When police arrived to the scene, at the 5200 block of East Lancaster Street, there was a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police said this is the result of a dispute between two men.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

There is no suspect in custody, but police said a suspect has been identified.

