Man found with multiple stab wounds in Fort Worth, no suspect in custody

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, July 4th, 2022 03:09

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing at about 5 p.m. on July 4.

When police arrived to the scene, at the 5200 block of East Lancaster Street, there was a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police said this is the result of a dispute between two men.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

There is no suspect in custody, but police said a suspect has been identified.