The Beauty at the Schiaparelli Couture Show Played With Shadow and Shine

If you plan on sipping an ice-cold drink out of a coconut this summer, this one's for you. The island aesthetic—palm trees, bold florals, and open-weave knits—is taking over this summer, but it's not only relegated to vacation. Tropical dresses, while great for any upcoming visits you have planned to a white sand beach, also happen to embrace a bold summer vibe that works just as well for occasions at home. And, thanks to brands like Louisa Ballou and Johanna Ortiz which create collections focused specifically on vacation wares it's easy to find the look that's right for the type of trip you consider ideal—whether its beachside with a Mai Tai, or turning it up on the dance floor.

