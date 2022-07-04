ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Beauty at the Schiaparelli Couture Show Played With Shadow and Shine

By Lauren Murdoch-Smith
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Compared with Daniel Roseberry’s more muted collection last season, the sculpted pieces on Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 haute couture runway in Paris were splashed with color. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath again took the reins backstage for beauty,...

