HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen was at the July 4th parade with his family when a gunman opened fire and killed seven people while wounding dozens.Jogmen told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that as soon as he started hearing the gunshots very early in the parade, he knew right away that it couldn't be anything else based on the cadence of those shots."I mean it was clear, unequivocal," Jogmen said. "We knew it was going to be a different day and everybody jumped into action and started following their training."Jogmen said after leaving the...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO