ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

TikTok is a security risk, but will it be removed from app stores?

By Steve Sbraccia
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUtjB_0gUn27Dr00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An FCC commissioner wants the TikTok app taken out of App stores– and he’s giving the two big tech giants of Apple and Google just days to remove it.

TikTok videos flood the internet as more than 100 million Americans use it, but FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says that’s got to end. He called it an “unacceptable security risk.”

Carr has sent letters to Apple and Google, which he posted on Twitter, saying he wants the TikTok app removed from app stores by July 8.

Carr says “TikTok is not just another video app. That’s the sheep’s clothing.”

He claims TikTok “harvests swaths of sensitive data that… are being accessed in Beijing”

In Carr’s tweet, he cites a recent Buzz Feed Report as the basis for his claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS6ft_0gUn27Dr00

Data harvesting isn’t new. It’s been going on for years.

“Apple, Microsoft, Google, they all have lots of data points on us,” said Cybersecurity Expert Craig Petronella . “There’s thousands of data points on everyone. All your movements, with all the sensors on your phone– it’s all being cataloged.”

But Carr fears the data harvesting by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is being done under the direction of the Chinese government.

He claims ByteDance is required by Chinese law to comply with that country’s surveillance demands.

For its part ByteDance calls the BuzzFeed allegations “misleading” saying:

“We employ access controls like encryption and security monitoring to secure user data.”

But what happens if TikTok is no longer available? Security experts say that could lead to bigger problems.

“If it’s abandoned, no patches are available,” said Petronella. “There will be holes discovered and exploited–publicized over the internet and there’s a risk of compromise.”

Back in 2020 , President Trump issued this executive order banning TikTok and its companion app We Chat.

Those executive orders were later rescinded by President Biden, but that wasn’t the end of it.

Last year President Biden told the Commerce Department to look into TikTok.

The Department says that review is still underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘There has to be justice’: Elizabeth City woman fatally struck during hit-and-run pushed daughter out of the way to save her

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested after two shot in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday. Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Ars Technica

Google loses two execs: one for Messaging and Workspace, another for Payments

Google had a pair of high-ranking executives leave this week. The first was Bill Ready, Google's "President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users," who left to become CEO of Pinterest. The second big departure is Javier Soltero, who was vice president and GM of Google Workspace, Google's paid business app, and was the leader of Google Messaging. Both executives made big changes to Google in their nearly three-year stints at the company. Now that they are leaving, it's unclear what the future of their respective products holds.
NFL
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Digital Markets Act passes, could force Apple to allow competing app stores, and more

Europe’s Digital Markets Act has been approved by the EU parliament, opening the door to Apple being required to allow competing iOS app stores. The antitrust legislation will also oblige Apple to allow developers to use third-party payment platforms when apps are sold through Apple’s own App Store, and could require it to make iMessage talk to competing messenger apps …
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Commerce Department#Fcc#Apple And Google#Americans#Cybersecurity#Bytedance#Chinese#Buzzfeed
shefinds

You Should Never Make These Dangerous Password Mistakes, According To Security Experts

One of the best ways to protect yourself from hackers is by making sure your passwords are iron-clad. Hackers make a living out of figuring out passwords, and it won’t be hard to crack yours if you aren’t doing everything you can to keep them secure. Cybersecurity and Digital Privacy Expert Sam Dawson at ProPrivacy spoke to SHEFinds.com about the dangerous password mistakes you should never make. The sooner you ban these from your online life, the safer your accounts will be.
PAYPAL
makeuseof.com

8 Signs That Your Google Account Has Been Hacked

Almost all types of accounts are now targeted by hackers. This includes obvious things like your financial accounts but also seemingly lower value accounts such as social media and email. All are valuable because all can be resold on the dark web. Google accounts have useful security features but due...
TECHNOLOGY
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Hackers are using YouTube videos to trick people into installing malware

Cybercriminals have begun to lean on YouTube as a means of distributing potent malware (opens in new tab), security experts have discovered. Researchers from Cyble Research Labs recently stumbled upon more than 80 videos, all with relatively few viewers, and all belonging to the same user. The videos seem to demonstrate how a piece of bitcoin mining software operates, in an attempt to persuade viewers to download it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Man injured in third Kinston shooting since Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found […]
KINSTON, NC
PC Gamer

Government developer leaves database credentials on an old blog post potentially causing the largest data hack in history

The personal details of 1 billion Chinese nationals, allegedly from the Shanghai National Police database, went on sale for 10 bitcoin last week. The private data for 1 billion Chinese citizens was briefly put up for sale on a hacking forum, which would represent the largest leak of personal data in history. The post offering the database for sale seems to have been removed from the Breach Forum pages, which could either suggest that it was completely bogus or dangerously true.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Woman sentenced in Onslow County 2019 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a notice Wednesday of a suspect in a 2019 homicide in Onslow County where the suspect pled guilty. Lee said Saundra Wagner pled guilty on Tuesday to fatally stabbing James Pannoni back in 2019. She was sentenced to between 20-25 years in prison.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy