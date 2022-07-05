ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro man flown to Vidant following shooting, suspect on the run: police

By Kayla Morton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGVlj_0gUn23gx00
CBS 17 file photo

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville following a shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro that left him with serious injuries, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to Wayne UNC Health Care after a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes, was determined to need further medical treatment and was transported to Greenville. Police did not say what time that determination was made nor where the gunshot wounds were sustained.

However, officers did confirm Hayes was assaulted with a deadly weapon and the suspect, who is currently on the run, used it with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

This assault is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Two teens arrested in Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue that left a man dead. Police said Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Williams.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one person is injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Greenville Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stantonsburg Road near the intersection of B’s Barbeque Road, right near the Greenville city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Four facing robbery, kidnapping charges in Clinton case

Four men, including two teenagers, have been arrested on robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges following a recent incident at Harpers Glen in Clinton, authorities said. Around 2:30 a.m. July 2, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 80 Harpers Glen Lane. Officers with the Clinton Police Department and deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office both responded.
CLINTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern police report K-9 dog passes away

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of one of its K-9 dogs. K-9 Loki passed away over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, New Bern Police said in a press release. Over the weekend, Loki’s handler was present when he started having a medical emergency. The dog was rushed to the vet, where he had a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer and passed away.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Drugs, guns, cash found during Fayetteville home search

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seized guns, drugs and cash during the search of a Fayetteville home. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant at 7202 Shelby Circle. During that search, the CCSO said they found 31.58 grams of cocaine, a .40 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,000 in cash.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Toddler, 27-year-old killed in shooting at Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby and a 27-year-old are dead following a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday night, CBS 17 has confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 11:35 p.m. at an apartment on Shanda Drive in Raleigh, police said. Responding officers found a 23-month-old dead at...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Vidant Medical Center#Wayne Unc Health Care
cbs17

Woman shot to death in Fayetteville: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Fayetteville. Just after 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Blake Street near Sherman Drive. Police found an adult woman in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Man injured in third Kinston shooting since Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Smithfield police detective suspended, with pay

Smithfield, N.C. — Det. Ronald Johnson, a 17-year veteran of the Smithfield Police Department, was put on administrative leave on July 5. The department is conducting an internal investigation that involved Johnson, Chief R.K. Powell said in a statement. The chief did not go into detail about what prompted the investigation.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

SECU Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

CLEVELAND – Authorities have arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of the State Employees’ Credit Union at 28 Ocholm Circle, Garner, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community. Tuesday night, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took 25 year-old Spencer...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Father charged with killing 1-year-old son in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was charged and arrested in the killing of a baby and a 27-year-old at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday night, CBS 17 has confirmed. The suspect, Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting of three people, killing a baby and Robert Thomas, 27.
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responds to 3rd shooting in two days

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:14am, Kinston Police Officers responded to a report of a person that had been shot at Pine Street and Hicks Avenue is Kinston, N.C… Officers arrived on scene to find a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police officers are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

1 dead, suspect search continues after Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a homicide and searching for a suspect after an early afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue has left a man dead. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:24 p.m. and the male victim was transported to WakeMed...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy