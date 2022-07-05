ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mushoku Tensei Confirms Season 2 Release Window

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the many anime franchises coming back with a second season soon, and a new trailer for the second wave of episodes has confirmed the release window fans can expect to see it return! The first season of the series introduced fans to what many...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

Engage Kiss Episode 1 Release Date, Countdown, All You Need to Know

With fewer big names than in previous seasons, Summer 2022 is the perfect time to discover new anime. Definitely one to consider for fans of teen romance and fantasy anime, here’s Engage Kiss’s release date, countdown and all you need to know about the original series. What is...
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now back up and running with Season 2 of the series, and now it has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The anime adaptation taking Reiji Miyajima's original manga series is the first of the major franchises returning in a packed Summer 2022 anime schedule full of these huge returns. The romantic comedy series has quite a lot more competition this time around compared to the bare schedule the first season debuted with two years ago, but the second season's first episode is already teasing some new twists to Kazuya's life.
BGR.com

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Revealed

After months of rumors and reports, Ubisoft has finally revealed the release date for Skull and Bones, its oft-delayed pirate-themed video game. More specifically, Skull and Bones is now scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on November 8th. The official announcement confirms the previously leaked release date for the title.
Collider

'Death Note' Live Action Series Being Developed by Duffer Brothers at Netflix

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, have recently announced their new production company called Upside Down Pictures. The new company's reveal has also come with the announcement of the upcoming project slate coming from the Stranger Things creators, one of which includes an all-new live-action television series adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
BGR.com

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball: Gohan's New Form Almost Looked Totally Different

On August 19th, anime fans in North America and a number of other countries outside of Japan are slated to dive into the world of Dragon Ball Super and in doing so, will see some big changes for both Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the latest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. In a recent interview, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, further explored Gohan's newest transformation and how he had originally thought that "Gohan Beast" should have had a far more terrifying look than the one that many fans have come to know.
AdWeek

Jason Momoa-led Series See to End With Season 3

The Jason Momoa-led post-apocalyptic series See will end with Season 3. The eight-episode third and final season will debut globally Friday, Aug. 26, on Apple TV+. New episodes will drop weekly, every Friday. “We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See which delivers all the intense drama,...
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
thedigitalfix.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.
ComicBook

The Woman King Trailer Teaser Starring Viola Davis Released

Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Kind Response to Young Fan Goes Viral

Keanu Reeves' kind response to a young fan has social media buzzing. During his travels to NYC, TV producer Andrew Kimmel spotted the John Wick star interacting with a kid who wanted to hold an impromptu video with the actor. During this interaction, the fan asked about every question under the sun. It began with a request for an autograph and spiraled out from there. Some of the questions asked involved what Reeves was doing in London, his trip to see the F1 Grand Prix, and where the Matrix star actually lived. Kimmel was astounded that the 57-year-old was up for not only answering all of these inquiries, but also managed to toss some questions back at the young man. It was a wild sequence, but seems to be the standard Keanu experience when people run into him in public. Check out some of the best moments down below.
epicstream.com

Break of Dawn Film Reveals October Premiere, Cast & Staff in New Teaser

Following the release of the first teaser back in March, avex pictures have released a new teaser trailer for Break of Dawn, the upcoming sci-fi anime film. Along with the teaser, the movie’s release date, cast, and staff have been announced. This new trailer may only be a bit...
ComicBook

Netflix Challenges Sanrio with Cute Original Series Reveal

Netflix is at it again with some help from Japan. Over the years, the streaming service has borrowed from dozens and dozens of Japanese IPs to make original titles, and this new project will be no different. After all, Rilakkuma is getting a cute series on Netflix this fall, and it will bring the bear to the most magical of places.
ComicBook

Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Cancelled After Season 3

Adult Swim has decided not to pursue a fourth season of Joe Pera Talks With You and people are sad about it online. The comedian posted a letter on his personal website thanking the network and fans for all of their support. In the world of broadcast television, getting a short little show where a comedian calmly talks through topics with the audience seems like a tough sell. But, people absolutely loved this show. Pera mentions fans shouting out the Christmas tree special especially while he's been out on the road touring. For now, he'll continue his "Summer in the Midwest and Rust Belt Tour." (In fact, there's a stand-up special coming that will be filmed this year.) But, it does feel like adult swim lost one of its most beloved shows today. Check out his post down below:
