George Shaffer was before Mayor Nessler yesterday afternoon at the instance of Policeman Cartwright. He was charged with shooting fireworks in front of his place of business Saturday night. There is an ordinance prohibiting the shooting of fireworks within the city limits. Under this ordinance he was fined $2 and costs, the minimum amount. His arrest was occasioned by the display frightening several horses and his continuing it after being requested by several citizens and Officer Cartwright to stop on account of the crowded condition of the sidewalk and street.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO