Grand Junction, CO

Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

By (Christopher Guevara)
KJCT8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many locations in the lower valleys remained dry today, but higher elevations have experienced different weather activity. Areas like the San Juans have experienced some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As a result, some changes will occur tomorrow in the lower valleys before conditions dry...

www.kjct8.com

KJCT8

Hotter, drier weather arrives after a wet Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last week we told you this week would turn drier and hotter. We still expect that hotter, drier change, but it’s a little bit slower to happen than we expected nearly a week ago. Hotter, Drier Weather Arrives Late This Week. A hot high...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Heat builds to triple digts by this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. Where rain does fall, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on wildfire burn scars and in urban areas with poor drainage. Storms can also frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mountain showers and storms return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’re off to a mostly sunny and quiet start around much of the Western Slope this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the rest of the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Things are looking pretty good for the July 4th parades in Grand Junction, Palisade, and Montrose, all at 10 am. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out one or two showers or storms elsewhere across the region, but by far the highest rain chances will stay over the higher elevations. Highs will wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies wherever we don’t see any rain. Things are also looking pretty good for any evening or overnight plans around the Grand Valley, including the Grand Junction Rockies game and post-game fireworks out at Lincoln Park. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s.
westernslopenow.com

July 5th Forecast First

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are causing morning lows to be much warmer than our averages. Grand Junction is seeing upper 70s to start the day. The rest of the Grand Valley is a bit cooler, but we are still in the upper 60s in Montrose. Rain chances will stay mostly out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, but widespread scattered thunderstorms and rain showers will start to move in this afternoon. Storms will continue to heavily favor the higher terrain, and will the moisture getting blow in from the southwest, Montrose will see higher chances than to rest of the Grand Valley to see a scattered storm. There will be heavy rainfall in these storm cells meaning Flash Flood Watches will be in effect over the Grizzle Creek burn scar from 3pm to 9pm tonight. With the chances for the afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday. Scattered thunderstorms will begin to taper off after midnight. We will see mostly dry conditions for tomorrow morning, but scattered thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s rain chances will actually be a bit higher than what we will see today. Wednesday’s showers will clear up after sunset, and will dry westerly winds moving in at the end of the week we will see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday’s drier weather will cause highs to warm up to the upper 90s by the end of the work week. Rain chances look to slowly rebound over the weekend, and the hotter highs will also stick around.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Flash Flood Watch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — There is currently a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the central mountain zones due to monsoon moisture fueling scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M. this evening. UPDATE: I-70 is opened for now.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered storms still a possibility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We will still not rule out a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms moving through this evening across the Western Slope. Most of these storms will impact the mountains, but there is a chance that the lower valleys will also receive a brief shower. As a result, some areas may not see anything and stay dry throughout the evening and overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the mid-60s, whereas Montrose will remain in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Where Will You Find the Best Fried Chicken in Grand Junction?

Today, Wednesday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day. Where in Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, or Palisade do you plan to celebrate?. I'm on a quest to find Western Colorado's best fried chicken. Can you help me out? Please vote for the best in area. National Fried Chicken Day. I...
Weather
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Small Grand Junction Home For Sale Will Surprise You On the Inside

The saying "Don't judge a book by its cover" definitely applies when it comes to this small house for sale in Grand Junction. This small home, located at 2917 Sandra Avenue in Grand Junction is not large and, honestly, doesn't look like all that much from the outside. But, once you get inside you'll discover there's more than what meets the eye.
KJCT8

Free preschool for Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for ways to save money on your child’s education the Colorado Department of Early Childhood has your back. Following in the footsteps of states like Oklahoma, Florida, and Vermont, Colorado created a new universal preschool program. The program will start in August 2023 with registration beginning in January 2023.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

4th of July firework safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 4th of July is here! Grand Junction held plenty of events throughout the day today to celebrate our independence. A parade kicked things off at 10 AM in downtown Grand Junction with the last event taking place tonight at the newly renovated Lincoln Park stadium at 9:45 PM.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

South Canyon Fire Memorial

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. The suspects’ names are Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline. Both face the same charge, distributing fentanyl that resulted in someone’s death. Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community. “We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.
FRUITA, CO
soprissun.com

Dylan does Grand Junction in Rough and Rowdy style

Bob Dylan and his Rough and Rowdy Ways Band played Grand Junction, of all places, on July 1. It was my first Dylan concert ever and I figured that he’s 80 and I’m well into my 6th decade on the planet so maybe I’d better get with it. Besides, the show was just a 90-minute drive away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

