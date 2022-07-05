Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are causing morning lows to be much warmer than our averages. Grand Junction is seeing upper 70s to start the day. The rest of the Grand Valley is a bit cooler, but we are still in the upper 60s in Montrose. Rain chances will stay mostly out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, but widespread scattered thunderstorms and rain showers will start to move in this afternoon. Storms will continue to heavily favor the higher terrain, and will the moisture getting blow in from the southwest, Montrose will see higher chances than to rest of the Grand Valley to see a scattered storm. There will be heavy rainfall in these storm cells meaning Flash Flood Watches will be in effect over the Grizzle Creek burn scar from 3pm to 9pm tonight. With the chances for the afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday. Scattered thunderstorms will begin to taper off after midnight. We will see mostly dry conditions for tomorrow morning, but scattered thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s rain chances will actually be a bit higher than what we will see today. Wednesday’s showers will clear up after sunset, and will dry westerly winds moving in at the end of the week we will see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday’s drier weather will cause highs to warm up to the upper 90s by the end of the work week. Rain chances look to slowly rebound over the weekend, and the hotter highs will also stick around.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO