ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Arraez hits 3 as Twins beat White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings

CHICAGO — Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota's four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night. Arraez's leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly (0-2) drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Independence Day#Associated Press#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball
Yardbarker

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox activate OF Eloy Jimenez from IL

Prior to landing on the injured list, Jimenez had started the 2022 season 8-for-36 with one home run and seven RBIs. Jimenez got a late start to the 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral tendon and recorded 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .249/.303/.437 slash line over 213 at-bats covering 55 games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox win thriller in Eloy Jiménez' return

The White Sox were down once, and they came back. The White Sox were down twice, and they came back. The White Sox were down three times, and they came back. The White Sox were down four times, and they kept coming back. The White Sox fell behind the Twins five separate times on Wednesday, and they tied it up, every single time. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a passed ball and a Leury García single, the White Sox finally went ahead for a walkoff win. It was an energizing victory that prevented a sweep at the hands of the Twins, and was punctuated by a rip-roaring return from Eloy Jiménez. Was it perfect? No. Sox pitchers surrendered several more homers to the Twins, and there were more mistakes in the field. But for now, the team will focus on the good, and try to ride the vibes for a better series against the Tigers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Twins fall to Chicago White Sox 9-8

CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins."I was dancing in the locker room," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Pulled something, too."Playing his first game since April...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

White Sox's Reese McGuire sitting for Wednesday matinee

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. McGuire went 3-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, but he's still out of the lineup a day later for the fourth time in five games. Seby Zavala is catching for Lance Lynn and hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy