LAURA MARANO AT MERCURY LOUNGE ON JULY 19

Click here to read the full article. The 1975 has officially kicked off its next era with the release of a new music video and song titled “Part of the Band.” The song is the first single from the band’s upcoming fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” (due Oct. 14 via Dirty Hit).
Led by a crisp string arrangement, and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, “Part Of The Band” opens with frontman Matty Healy reminiscing on former love affairs. “And I fell in love with a boy, it was kinda lame,” he croons, in his signature sing-songy mumble. “I was...
Comments / 0