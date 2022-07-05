ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Area Mass Shooting Person Of Interest In Custody

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person of interest in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a...

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed, Woman Seriously Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in West Town

A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. The two were in a car when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside began firing around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. Their car then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Woman charged in Bucktown stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with stabbing another woman last June in the Bucktown neighborhood. Shaynella Williams, 38, is accused cutting a 23-year-old woman with a sharp object on June 18 in the 1700 block of West North Avenue, police said. Williams was arrested Tuesday in the East Garfield...
CHICAGO, IL
Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 34, shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 16, charged in armed robbery spree on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing five retail stores at gunpoint Wednesday morning across Chicago's North Side. The 16-year-old was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in Englewood hours after police say he went on an armed robbery spree in the Rogers Park, Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
Man nabbed following shooting on area highway, police say

A 56-year-old motorist faces a couple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another driver on an entrance ramp to Interstate 294 near Harvey, Illinois. No one was injured, and Illinois State Police said they quickly apprehended the accused, Nacurvie K. Smith, of Berwyn, Illinois. Police said they were called out...
HARVEY, IL
Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
Gary mass shooting during July 4th block party leaves 3 dead, 7 others wounded

GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
GARY, IN
5 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Chicago's Parkway Gardens

A 17-year-old was among five people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire and police officials. Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, a spokesperson with the fire department said.
CHICAGO, IL

