Draymond Green's Mom Defends Kevin Durant, Calls Out The Haters On Twitter: "Everyone Saying Who Don’t Want One Of The Greatest Players To Ever Play The Game!"

The 2022 NBA Finals ended on June 16, the 2022 NBA Draft was conducted on June 23 and NBA Free Agency began on June 30, which means it is time for NBA Summer League action!. Every year, all 30 teams in the NBA travel out to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in this event that has become one of the best developmental showcases in all of professional sports. From fan events to active and former players, as well as celebrities, showing up to the games themselves, Summer League has become such a massive part of the league’s offseason schedule.

