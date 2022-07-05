ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Austin’s Jayden Wilson commits to University of New Mexico

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbV6O_0gUmyCaf00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Austin High School’s Jayden Wilson revealed where he’d be taking his talents to at the next level.

The two-way star announced his commitment to the University of New Mexico. The opportunity to play at the NCAA Division I College Football level is one that came from all of Wilson’s hard work.

“My whole life, that is what I worked for,” said Wilson. “Just to know that I’ve pretty much accomplished that goal and have a spot secured playing DI [Division One] football, I don’t know how to put that feeling into words, it is amazing.”

Wilson tells KTSM that the Lobos football program was the first school to give him the opportunity to play at the division one level. What the Lobos saw in Wilson is what made the six-foot-two, two-way star choose UNM.

“UNM [University of New Mexico] was the first school to five me an opportunity. They watched my film and they saw talent,” said Wilson. “Other schools obviously are not seeing what UNM saw so I am just so grateful for the opportunity that they are giving me so I decided to commit to them.”

Wilson tells KTSM that the Lobos are planning to use him as a linebacker once he arrives to the program. In his junior campaign, Wilson played both linebacker and running back, as he rushed for 1,414 yards, collected 14 rushing touchdowns, and had 116 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

With Wilson’s commitment, he is now the fifth El Paso high school player in the Class of 2023 to have committed to a division one football program.

He now joins Canutillo running back L.J. Martin (Stanford) ; Andress wide receiver Malcolm Anderson (Army) ; and Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III (Colorado) and wide receiver Demarion “DJ” Crest (Texas Tech) on that list of Class of 2023 division one football commits.

“El Paso gets slept on a lot of times and we do have great athletes out here,” said Wilson. “It is awesome that another one of us is making it to DI [Division I], I know that there is five committed right now, we are waiting on another one with “Speedy” [Riverside’s Angel Munoz]. It is just amazing that the talent is starting to get recognized out here in the 915.”

