Cuphead fan speedruns the game while climbing a mountain

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Not many games are infamously difficult like Cuphead is. It demands pixel-perfect platforming technique and in-depth knowledge of all boss encounters. Speedrunners love the challenge, though only one was willing to speedrun Cuphead while climbing a mountain.

Early last week, speedrunner EazySpeezy uploaded footage of this awe-inspiring act on YouTube (thanks, PCGamesN). As you probably already figured out, it took some (ridiculous) jury-rigging. It involved duct-taping a laptop onto a backpack, then getting someone to wear this contraption while EazySpeezy followed behind playing. Other people partaking in the hike did callouts for tree roots or rocks, so EazySpeezy doesn’t trip and eat dirt mid-speedrun.

The playing field was Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont, coming in at 4,395 feet above sea level. Apparently, EazySpeezy’s trek began at roughly the 2,790 mark, which is brutal even when you’re focusing. Let alone while playing one of the most demanding video games out there. Whenever any dangerous obstacles got in the way, EazySpeezy paused the game because getting hurt while doing something like this isn’t worth it.

Check out EazySpeezy’s uphill climb of Cuphead below.

Amazingly, he completes the entire run. It lasts roughly three hours and 50 minutes, which is just a tad longer than a typical 30-minute speedrun of Cuphead, but let’s cut EazySpeezy some slack – even if there were several hours during the trek where he wasn’t playing. Many of us can’t finish this game from the living room couch without getting upset.

If you’re new to speedrunning, Games Done Quick holds marathons twice a year for charity. The latest event, SGDQ 2022, recently brought in more than $3 million for Doctors Without Borders.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

