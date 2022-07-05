ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Trout fishing threatened as Colorado River warms up

ARIZONA, USA — The drying out of the desert southwest is causing ripple effects everywhere, including the Colorado River. The river’s water temperature is warming up to levels that are threatening the livelihood of prized fish and a valuable tourism industry. Rainbow trout fishing is a national...

