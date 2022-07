OKANOGAN - Two young boys are in a heap of trouble after allegedly causing over $100,000 in damage at the Okanogan School Building in Okanogan over the weekend. On Sunday, just before 6 p.m., Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say law enforcement received a report from a resident who heard breaking glass and banging at one the buildings on the school's campus. The building where the commotion was reportedly coming from is known as the 'red building.' The red building contains classrooms.

