Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 10-11 a.m. Jump back in time to 1890 and see if you can keep up with a 19th century reading and writing lesson!! Class will be taught by our own school marm or master, straight out of the past. Costumes welcome; see you at summer school! $5 per child. Space is limited. Registration is required by July 14 at ccfpd.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Current public health guidelines will be followed; programs may be altered or cancelled due to weather or COVID-19 related concerns. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

