To cut down on trash getting in local waterways, Davenport is one of just three cities in North America (and the only one in the U.S.) to take part in a new pilot program. The effort will install trash capture devices on Duck Creek at Marquette Park, and in Goose and Silver Creeks, as part of a larger project to reduce land-based sources of marine litter — led by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) in partnership with the EPA.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO