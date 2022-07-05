ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Abortion rights protestors show up at Salute to America

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRGZH_0gUmwVcI00
KMIZ

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Before the concert started at Salute to America in Jefferson City, dozens of protestors showed up expressing their displeasure with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Missouri’s law on abortion

Protestors could be heard chanting “my body, my choice” among other phrases.

There were brief confrontations between protestors and some of the event attendees, but police were quick on the scene before things escalated

The protestors left shortly after 7 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Abortion rights advocates hold rally Sunday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Abortion rights advocates gathered in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon encouraging protestors to vote, share their stories, and fight for rights they said they lost. The protest also featured speeches from politicians Chimene Schwach, an African-American woman running for State Representative in the 47th District, and Jewel Kelly,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Final day of Salute to America celebrations in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Salute to America is set to continue in Jefferson City on Monday, as Missourians celebrate the Fourth of July. Events at Salute to America are expected to go on throughout the day, with multiple events set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. Events include:. Route...
Columbia Missourian

Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

A day before the nation celebrated its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said “abort the patriarchy” and “ban Viagra next.”
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
kwos.com

Your appointment at the Truman VA in Columbia may be canceled today

Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital is postponing all of Tuesday’s scheduled medical procedures, due to a power outage. The hospital is currently operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator. Truman VA says today’s scheduled medical procedures will be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital says outpatient clinic...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#United States#Abortion Rights#Salute#Abortion Law#Protest
abc17news.com

Mediacom outage cuts internet service to some in Mid-Missouri a second time in four hours

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mediacom is reporting a second outage has occurred causing a disruption of service in Mid-Missouri. A Mediacom spokeswoman said broadband customers in the northern and central MO areas of Jefferson City, Columbia and Excelsior Springs experienced an interruption to their internet and phone service from 2:51 p.m. until 3:50 p.m.
kbia.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Awesome 92.3

Again, I Have Unanswered Questions For Sedalia

Guys, I was driving around downtown pretty recently and I came across something that gave me a lot more questions than I had answers for. Just some random graffiti, right? I guess. I don't get it, myself. Now those graffiti people that do elaborate paintings and characters and stuff, now that I kind of get. But just to write a random word on a building? Why? What does that get you? I mean, all it does for me is make me think this Glen person isn't right in the head. Or a bored kid. Maybe we should ask the hard questions and unpack this.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy