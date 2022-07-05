Abortion rights protestors show up at Salute to America
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)
Before the concert started at Salute to America in Jefferson City, dozens of protestors showed up expressing their displeasure with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Missouri’s law on abortion
Protestors could be heard chanting “my body, my choice” among other phrases.
There were brief confrontations between protestors and some of the event attendees, but police were quick on the scene before things escalated
The protestors left shortly after 7 p.m.
Comments / 1