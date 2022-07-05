Nashville’s 4th of July 2022 fireworks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrate Independence Day with the largest fireworks show in Nashville history from Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 th .
If you missed the fireworks, don’t worry! You can see the full 30+ minute pyrotechnics show on this page.
An estimated 40,000 pounds of fireworks were used to fill the skies above Broadway.
Those fireworks were mounted on 16 flatbed trailers with more than 200 miles of wire connecting them.
Twenty technicians have spent the past 11 days setting up the show.
Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said the event was successful.
"We estimate attendance of 250,000 to 300,000 at the event site. That's about what we thought with July 4th being on a Monday, compared to last year's record crowd of 350,000 coming on a Sunday. Thank you to the city and all our partners for helping us host a successful event that generates millions of dollars in visitor spending and also gives local Nashvillians a world-class concert and fireworks show right in their backyard."
