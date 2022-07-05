ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville’s 4th of July 2022 fireworks

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUJmj_0gUmwUjZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrate Independence Day with the largest fireworks show in Nashville history from Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 th .

If you missed the fireworks, don’t worry! You can see the full 30+ minute pyrotechnics show on this page.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

An estimated 40,000 pounds of fireworks were used to fill the skies above Broadway.

Those fireworks were mounted on 16 flatbed trailers with more than 200 miles of wire connecting them.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Twenty technicians have spent the past 11 days setting up the show.

Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said the event was successful.

“We estimate attendance of 250,000 to 300,000 at the event site. That’s about what we thought with July 4th being on a Monday, compared to last year’s record crowd of 350,000 coming on a Sunday. Thank you to the city and all our partners for helping us host a successful event that generates millions of dollars in visitor spending and also gives local Nashvillians a world-class concert and fireworks show right in their backyard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Thousands pack Broadway for Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. Officials were expecting another record setting crowd this year after more than 350,000 people attended last year’s Let Freedom Sing event. The show was expected to be capped off with the largest fireworks display in Nashville’s history including more than 40,000 pounds of explosives lasting more than 32 minutes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Tennessee makes camping out on public property a felony

Tennessee residents and organizers are camping out at Nashville’s Riverfront Park to protest a new state law going into effect on July 1. The state legislature expanded a law that criminalizes people for sleeping on public property. Tennessee’s law will punish campers sleeping overnight on an interstate exit or under a bridge.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 58

Nashville rejects agreement to host 2024 RNC

NASHVILLE (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday night Nashville's Metro Council rejected an agreement to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. This does not mean Nashville is out of the competition to host the RNC, but it does send a strong signal to the national party and gives Milwaukee a better chance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Pickleball Fest held in Nashville

Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#4th Of July#Independence Day#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Nashville fireworks show continues as planned despite dry conditions

People came out to Centennial Sportsplex this weekend to try their hand at pickleball. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed her concerns after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

2022 BBQ Festival in the Town of Smyrna Depot District this August

If you like barbeque, then you should mark you calendar for the annual BBQ Festival in Smyrna. The Depot District Barbecue Festival is next month…. That was Marty Smith, Parks & Recreation Program Supervisor. Smith told WGNS listeners what to expect…. If you want to be a vendor at the...
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville Parent

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair Entertainment Announced

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair has announced oldies, Country and gospel band Highway 96 as this year’s headlining concert. They will perform on the Entertainment Stage on Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m. and Monday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m., with the Cedar Creek Boys opening.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Nashville to Gatlinburg

Full of wonders, excitement and inspiration, the road trip from Nashville to Gatlinburg deserves serious consideration. Whether you are a beginner or an expert voyager, this thrilling adventure is bound to astound you with its beautiful natural and urban scenery. The 295-mile road trip from Nashville to Gatlinburg takes 5...
GATLINBURG, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy