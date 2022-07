Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Jefferson, Henry, and Louisa counties in southeast Iowa. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts between 55 and 58mph at the Ottumwa and Fairfield Municipal Airports. A trained spotter in Kalona also reported a 55mph gust prior to 10p.m. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO