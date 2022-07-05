ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Day can trigger PTSD in some veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July is a holiday in which people shoot fireworks in celebration of America's independence. The loud noise from the celebration can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For many other people, the holiday is all about barbeque, loud music, and spending time with...

Midlands organizations feeling impact of SC's latest abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The DayBreak Lifecare Center in Columbia has been helping women facing unplanned pregnancies for more than a decade. The faith-based center does not perform abortions, but offers services like free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. "We provide diapers, formula, clothes, counseling services and we have parenting classes,"...
Family and friends remember Trinity Sanders, ask for answers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One year ago, 19-year-old Trinity Sanders was shot and killed in southeast Columbia. Columbia Police is still looking for a suspect who could have committed the crime. “It’s still heartbreaking for her to not be here with me smiling, talking and getting our nails done....
SC Works gets wheels and now travels to counties

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — SC Works is now on the cruising South Carolina counties with a new mobile unit making its way to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The organization looks to help people who don't have adequate transportation and need help with job search and employment services. “We think...
Columbia in top 10 to benefit after changes to medical debt reporting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The residents of Columbia are among the biggest beneficiaries after a change in how medical debt is reported. On July 1, 2022 changes went into effect with the major credit bureaus of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. All medical debt in collections that was paid off will...
Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
Annual Peach Festival Returns to Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County. Come 2022, the...
Gilbert Peach Festival returns after two year hiatus

GILBERT, S.C. — The Lexington County Peach Festival is back in Gilbert after a two year hiatus because of COVID-19. It's an annual event that brings together live music, local vendors, and food. "It was really heartbreaking for a lot of people who know this to be the tradition...
Character program's new director plans to build on foundation

Candace Berry-Vaughn is a caring person with a commitment to youth and community development that she hopes to demonstrate in her new position as executive director of the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative. Berry-Vaughn is replacing Evelyn Disher, who has joined the OCCOC board of directors. A Leesburg, Florida,...
SC Emergency Management gives tips for earthquake preparation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the midlands are causing concern for neighbors. Team members with South Carolina Emergency Management said you should prepare before disaster strikes could save your life. In the last week, 21 earthquakes have hit the midlands, hovering around Elgin and Lugoff. SCMED tells FOX...
Richland School District Two to hold public meeting on 2022-23 budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The public is invited to the upcoming Richland County School District Two public hearing on July 12 where the board will discuss the 2022-23 budget. The meeting will be the first public meeting, and the second reading of the budget before the board votes on the almost $315 million general fund budget. The first reading of the draft budget took place during the June 28 board meeting.
547 seniors graduate from South Carolina Connections Academy

The Graduating Class of 2022 Earned More Than $2 Million in Scholarship Funds. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the school’s graduating class of high school seniors on Tuesday. The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the Greenville Convention Center and another at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on June 7. The Class of 2022 also has the option of participating in virtual events on June 8 so seniors across the state unable to attend an in-person event can still celebrate among their school administrators, staff, teachers and family members.
18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Columbia, SC [2022 Updated]

Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
