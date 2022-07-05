Independence Day can trigger PTSD in some veterans

The Graduating Class of 2022 Earned More Than $2 Million in Scholarship Funds. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the school’s graduating class of high school seniors on Tuesday. The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the Greenville Convention Center and another at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on June 7. The Class of 2022 also has the option of participating in virtual events on June 8 so seniors across the state unable to attend an in-person event can still celebrate among their school administrators, staff, teachers and family members.

