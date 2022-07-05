ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Ms. Race Set for August 20 at Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club

By Muriel J Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Registrations are being taken now for the 18th annual Ms. Race sponsored by the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club. Set for Aug. 20, the race is chaired by Diane Kropfl and Emily Smith. A major event of the active Yacht Club, the MS race is an...

ahherald.com

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair Opens July 5th

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Annual Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair opens Tuesday, July 5th at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor. Five nights of amusements, music, family fun and food to benefit the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department will be held July 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th. The fair begins at 6:00 PM each night.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
ahherald.com

Monmouth County Fair to be Held July 27-31

FREEHOLD – Summer is here and brings with it the Monmouth County Fair. Held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, the Monmouth County Fair runs Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 27-29; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Visit the Chowder Capital of New Jersey

This summer, pay a visit to Long Beach Island, the scenic and salty barrier island with 18 miles of sugar sand beaches, surrounded by historic Southern Ocean County and the Pinelands. There’s plenty to keep you busy, whether you are day-tripping or staying a while. And don’t miss LBI’s legendary restaurants—they are open and ready to serve you a wonderful meal!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG?

This baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go into a fight or flight mode. This is typically the time of year that has the highest volume of lost and found dogs. A few days running and hiding in woods and other places and never having had to fend for anything before and now facing wild animals, no food or fresh water, etc it doesn’t take all that many days for a dog to be disheveled with cuts and sores. I say this because first looking at the photo your initial reaction may be the dog was abused. Let’s leave that to the professionals. Let’s try to see if we can reunite this pup with his family. If you know this dog or know someone missing their Beagle, this may be him after a rough few days on the run.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ABCNY

Beloved Red Bank deli to close after 120 years in business

RED BANK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved deli in New Jersey is closing its doors for good this week after opening more 120 years ago. In just three days, Andrew Citarella will be serving the very last customer at Citarella's Meats and Deli, 121 years after his great grandfather, Andrew Citarella, served the very first.
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Challenger Place Park Playground in Colts Neck NJ

One of the most popular playgrounds in Monmouth County has to be the Challenger Place Park Playground in Colts Neck New Jersey. Built as a playground for ALL children with all abilities, situated in Dorbrook Recreation Area that has a sprayground, visitors will find between the playground and the larger recreation area there is so much to do and enjoy here.
COLTS NECK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Eatontown officials consider plans for Monmouth Mall’s redevelopment

EATONTOWN – One potential redevelopment plan that would turn the Monmouth Mall into a mixed-use development has been presented before the Eatontown Borough Council. Representatives of Kushner Companies, the mall’s owner, appeared before the governing body on June 22 to discuss the potential redevelopment of the property at the intersection of Route 35 and Route 36. The redevelopment plan that was presented was referred to as Monmouth Village.
EATONTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

A nearly 50-year staple at Monmouth Mall will soon close, report says

EATONTOWN —JCPenney is closing its doors at Monmouth Mall, 46 years after the department store first opened, according to a published report. Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. told the Asbury Park Press that Kushman Companies, the mall's owner, unveiled plans during a June 22 Borough Council meeting to demolish the store and replace it with apartments.
EATONTOWN, NJ

